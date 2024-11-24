The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

Uninspiring Milan booed off San Siro pitch after Juventus 0-0 draw

Baku, November 24, AZERTAC

An uninspiring Milan side were loudly booed off the San Siro pitch after a lacklustre performance in their 0-0 draw with Juventus in Serie A on Saturday evening, according to Football Italia.

Paulo Fonseca’s side failed to register a shot on target at home against the Bianconeri, and now find themselves nine points off rivals Inter at the top of the league table, albeit with a game in hand.

The supporters in the stadium did not wait until the final whistle to make their feelings clear: Emerson Royal was also booed off during his second-half substitution after a poor defensive performance up against Juve’s Kenan Yildiz.

Supporters at home and online made their feelings clear via social media as well. One fan commented: “If both teams played until next Sunday, it would still be 0-0.”

There were also shouts of “Fonseca out,” after the full-time whistle on X, formerly Twitter.

Fonseca has won just five of his first 12 Serie A matches in charge of the Rossoneri, plus four draws and three defeats. Today’s stalemate felt like more of a defeat though, and certainly benefitted Juventus more than it did Milan.

Milan will be back in action on Tuesday evening, facing Slovan Bratislava away in the early Champions League kick-off slot.

