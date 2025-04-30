US approves possible sale of air-to-air missiles to Poland

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

The US State Department approved the possible sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related elements and program support to Poland, Anadolu Agency reports citing the Pentagon.

The estimated cost is $1.33 billion.

"The proposed sale will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing air-to-air defense to protect Polish and allied forces in transition or combat and significantly improve the Polish contribution to NATO requirements," it said in a statement.

The principal contractor for the sale will be RTX Corp in Tucson, Arizona.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.