Vice President: Innovations drive SOCAR toward efficiency and sustainability

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

“Innovations lead SOCAR to become more efficient and frugal,” said SOCAR Vice President Kanan Najafov in his address at the INMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.

He emphasized that as a national energy company, SOCAR sets strategic goals to secure a leading position and maximize value for stakeholders.

“Innovation is a key driver for improving both operational and economic efficiency, while also enhancing environmental performance. SOCAR is focusing on two main areas. First, a digital transformation roadmap, integrating AI, robotics, and big data analytics across business units to advance operational and environmental efficiency. Second, an innovation roadmap, which concentrates on fostering new technologies and solutions across the company,” Najafov said.