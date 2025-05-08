Vietnam prioritizes strategic and political cooperation with Azerbaijan, says To Lam

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

During his visit to Azerbaijan, Secretary General To Lam of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam met with local business leaders today.

The meeting included representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, along with business executives and company heads.

Secretary General To Lam provided detailed information about Vietnam's investment climate, tax system, and natural resources. He noted that the last visit by a Vietnamese head of state to Azerbaijan occurred in 1969.

"Many experts in Vietnam's oil and gas sector were educated in Baku," To Lam stated. "While our relations with Azerbaijan have a long history, there's now a compelling need to further expand our mutual economic ties. Azerbaijan possesses significant economic potential, and Vietnam views cooperation with Azerbaijan as a strategic and political priority." He continued, "We are already collaborating in the oil and gas sector. A Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group ('PetroVietnam') has been signed, providing a major boost to mutually beneficial energy cooperation between our countries."

Secretary General To Lam also expressed Vietnam's interest in collaborating with Azerbaijan on alternative energy production. "Vietnam's geographical location is conducive to solar and wind energy generation. Therefore, Azerbaijani companies could invest in Vietnam's production of environmentally friendly energy. Vietnamese governmental bodies are currently considering investing in Azerbaijan. Such reciprocal investments would strengthen both our economic and political cooperation," he stated.

Secretary General To Lam commended the activities of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan, noting that Vietnam intends to draw upon that experience. He pointed out that Vietnam has both state-owned and private companies involved in mineral resource extraction, and those seeking investment in the sector are open to collaboration.

The Vietnamese Secretary General also noted the ongoing extensive reforms within Vietnam, which are expected to further enhance the investment environment.

The meeting concluded with a Q&A session with business leaders and company executives.