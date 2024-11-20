Wales promoted to Nations League A after Türkiye stunned at Montenegro

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

Wales were promoted to UEFA Nations League A after Türkiye took a heartbreaking 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Craig Bellamy's Wales, which were battling Türkiye for the top spot, beat Iceland 4-1 at Cardiff City Stadium to win League B - Group B4 with 12 points after the sixth matchday.

Wales, which remain unbeaten with three wins and three draws, gained promotion to the tournament's top division.

Iceland forward Andri Gudjohnsen drew first blood in Cardiff, scoring an early opener for the visitors.

But before the break, Welsh forward Liam Cullen scored twice as the hosts came back from behind.

Wales midfielders Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson put the ball into Iceland’s net in the second half to seal the win for their nation.

Bellamy's men combined their home victory with Türkiye's mistake in the final matchday of the groups.

Coached by Italy's Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye lost to already-relegated Montenegro 3-1 in a rain-hit match in Niksic.

Nikola Krstovic, a Montenegro forward, scored a hat-trick to be the key player of the match.

Playing in the left flank, Kenan Yildiz, who is also a Juventus star, was the scorer for Türkiye.

Türkiye were handed their first loss in six matches and had 11 points to finish Group B4 in second position.

Montella's men will be in the promotion playoffs.

Iceland came third with seven points to qualify for the relegation playoffs.

Fourth-place Montenegro took their first points Tuesday evening, but they have already been relegated to League C.

Montenegro had three points in six games.

he Czech Republic qualified for the Nations League A after they beat Georgia 2-1 in a League B - Group B1 match in Olomouc.

Pavel Sulc and Adam Hlozek were the scorers for the Czech Republic. Georges Mikautadze scored a second-half goal for Georgia.

The Czech Republic won Group B1 with 11 points. Georgia finished the group in third spot with seven points as they will contest the relegation playoffs.

Ukraine won against Albania 2-1 in a Group B1 game in Tirana to increase their points to eight and finish second. Ukraine advanced to the promotion playoffs.

Albania had seven points in this group to be relegated to League C.

The knockout round playoff draw will be held on Nov. 22, and the relegation and promotion playoffs will be played on March 20-23, 2025.

Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain went through to Nations League A quarterfinals to be held on March 20-23, 2025. The semifinals will take place on June 4 and 5, and the 2025 final will name this season's champions on June 8.

Founded in 2018, the Nations League has been won by Portugal (2019), France (2021) and Spain (2023).

The Czech Republic, England, Norway and Wales have been promoted to League A for the next edition of the Nations League.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Poland and Switzerland were relegated to League B.

Northern Ireland, North Macedonia and Sweden were promoted to League B. Meanwhile, Albania, Finland, Kazakhstan and Montenegro were relegated to League C.

Moldova and San Marino booked their places each in League C. But Azerbaijan and Lithuania were relegated to League D.

Tuesday's results are as follows:

Bosnia and Herzegovina - The Netherlands: 1-1

Czech Republic - Georgia: 2-1

Slovakia - Estonia: 1-0

Malta - Andorra: 0-0

Montenegro - Türkiye: 3-1

Hungary - Germany: 1-1

Albania - Ukraine: 1-2

Wales - Iceland: 4-1

Sweden - Azerbaijan: 6-0