Winners of Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge 2025 competition announced

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

The Baku-hosted CIDC 2025 - Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge competition concluded with an award ceremony on Friday.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Special Communication and Information Security State Service and the country’s State Security Service (SSS), the Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025) event, was held at the Baku Convention Center, lasting for two days.

Among 20 local and 5 foreign teams, three teams won the cyberwarfare competition and winners were awarded.

Lieutenant General Ilgar Musayev, Chief of the Special Communication and Information Security State Service, presented the awards.

The top prize of 15 thousand manats went to the “AzInTelecom” LLC – “RedBox” team. The “Azercell” - “CybeCell” team secured second place, winning 10 thousand manats, and the “Kapital Bank” OJSC - “Bir Sec” team took third, earning 5 thousand manats.

The sponsors and partners of the event were also presented with diplomas.

The festival’s second edition brought together partner organizations, public officials, leading experts, as well as students.