29 mass graves discovered in liberated territories

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

“Following the liberation of our territories, 29 mass graves were discovered in these areas. Forensic examinations of the remains found there confirm that the victims were subjected to horrific torture,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the international conference on “Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons.”

“This is a deeply distressing reality. The mass killing of people under torture, their inhumane burial, and attempts to conceal the traces of these crimes constitute a grave violation of international legal norms,” the head of state noted.