50 candidates apply to participate in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan is continuing to accept applications from citizens who intend to participate in the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for November 30, 2025, according to Kabar.

According to the CEC, as of the morning of October 6, more than 50 self-nominated candidates had submitted applications, including current and former deputies, entrepreneurs, representatives of science, medicine, public organizations, and the private sector.

Applications are still being accepted. After verifying the submitted information, the Central Election Commission will begin registering candidates, after which the campaign period will begin.

Every citizen has the right to run as a self-nominated candidate in a single-mandate constituency.

The Jogorku Kenesh is a unicameral legislature of 90 members with a five-year term. Under the original schedule, the parliamentary election was set for November 2026 and the presidential election for January 2027.

The early elections for the Jogorku Kenesh will be held on November 30, 2025. A total of 90 deputies will be elected for a five-year term under a majoritarian system from 30 multi-member constituencies. In each district, three mandates will be distributed, with voters able to cast their ballot for only one candidate.