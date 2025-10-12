The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

67th Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges kicks off in Baku

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

The 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges (IAJ) commenced at the Baku Convention Center.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Judges Union Ramiz Rzayev read out President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s address to the event participants.

The opening ceremony of the Meeting was attended by nearly 300 representatives from 71 countries - judges, lawyers, government officials and representatives of international organizations, as well as famous legal experts.

The agenda of the Annual Meeting, which runs until October 17, is comprehensive: it includes elections for the organization's governing bodies, an exchange of positive experiences, and discussions on current problems within the legal and judicial systems of various states.

As the host country, Azerbaijan will also use this opportunity to showcase its own judicial and legal system to attendees.

An international conference on "Relations between the Judiciary and other branches of government" is scheduled for October 14. The conference will extensively analyze the role of courts in upholding the rule of law.

The event will also feature an exhibition titled “Symbols of Justice,” running from October 12 to 17. This exhibition will showcase robes, orders, badges, stamps, and banknotes belonging to approximately 150 judges, lawyers, and public prosecutors from 80 countries worldwide.

The decision to hold the 2025 Annual Meeting in Baku was made last year in Cape Town, South Africa, following a secret ballot by the organization’s members.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court Chief Justice: Cooperation must become the very foundation of global justice
  • 12.10.2025 [19:34]

Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court Chief Justice: Cooperation must become the very foundation of global justice

President Ilham Aliyev: Challenges of modern era require judicial systems to continuously adapt and embrace innovative approaches
  • 12.10.2025 [19:15]

President Ilham Aliyev: Challenges of modern era require judicial systems to continuously adapt and embrace innovative approaches

Azerbaijani President: The establishment of a rule-of-law state remains a strategic priority of our national policy
  • 12.10.2025 [19:09]

Azerbaijani President: The establishment of a rule-of-law state remains a strategic priority of our national policy

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain
  • 12.10.2025 [11:40]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

Six Azerbaijani judokas strike medal haul at Aktau Asian Open 2025 tournament
  • 12.10.2025 [10:15]

Six Azerbaijani judokas strike medal haul at Aktau Asian Open 2025 tournament

Participants of "Unity-2025" exercise leave for Uzbekistan, Defense Ministry
  • 11.10.2025 [20:33]

Participants of "Unity-2025" exercise leave for Uzbekistan, Defense Ministry

Israeli ambassador: It's incredible to see development that Karabakh has gone through in last few years
  • 11.10.2025 [20:24]

Israeli ambassador: It's incredible to see development that Karabakh has gone through in last few years

Azerbaijan represented at 20th international Cultural Tourism exhibition in Bulgaria
  • 11.10.2025 [19:42]

Azerbaijan represented at 20th international Cultural Tourism exhibition in Bulgaria

Mud volcano erupts in Azerbaijan’s Garadagh district
  • 11.10.2025 [18:13]

Mud volcano erupts in Azerbaijan’s Garadagh district

Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court Chief Justice: Cooperation must become the very foundation of global justice

  • [19:34]

President of Azerbaijan: Today, International Association of Judges also serves as a space for international dialogue and cooperation

  • [19:22]

President Ilham Aliyev: Challenges of modern era require judicial systems to continuously adapt and embrace innovative approaches

  • [19:15]

Azerbaijani President: The establishment of a rule-of-law state remains a strategic priority of our national policy

  • [19:09]

67th Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges kicks off in Baku

  • [19:01]

To the participants of the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges

  • [18:54]

Algerian, Tunisian and Mauritanian media outlets post article about prominent orientalist Aida Imanguliyeva

  • [18:22]
President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Egypt for working visit VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Egypt for working visit VIDEO

Turkish, Syrian officials hold security talks in Ankara

  • [17:01]

Movie about mountaineer Elmira Aslanova’s achievement wins international sports film festival

  • [16:08]

Azerbaijani pianist performs solo concert in London

  • [15:02]

Azerbaijani judokas claim four medals at Lima Grand Prix 2025 in Peru

  • [14:07]

Egyptian, US presidents to co-chair international peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh

  • [12:17]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

  • [11:40]

Italian media: Music – Mugham, a UNESCO heritage, in Rome

  • [11:19]

To His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain

  • [11:01]

US special envoy, CENTCOM chief visit Gaza Strip after withdrawal of Israeli forces

  • [10:23]

Six Azerbaijani judokas strike medal haul at Aktau Asian Open 2025 tournament

  • [10:15]

Afghan, Pakistani armies engage in intense border clashes

  • [09:46]

Azerbaijan Army’s Chief of General Staff attends Distinguished Visitors Day of "Ateş Serbest-2025" exercise in Türkiye

  • 11.10.2025 [21:58]

Participants of "Unity-2025" exercise leave for Uzbekistan, Defense Ministry

  • 11.10.2025 [20:33]

Israeli ambassador: It's incredible to see development that Karabakh has gone through in last few years

  • 11.10.2025 [20:24]

Azerbaijan represented at 20th international Cultural Tourism exhibition in Bulgaria

  • 11.10.2025 [19:42]

More than 30 civilians killed in RSF drone strikes in W. Sudan: sources

  • 11.10.2025 [19:29]

Terra Madre Shaki gastronomic festival showcases Azerbaijan’s local food, traditional culinary practices, and sustainable farming

  • 11.10.2025 [19:13]

Baku hosts “Women in Cyber” international conference

  • 11.10.2025 [18:20]

Mud volcano erupts in Azerbaijan’s Garadagh district

  • 11.10.2025 [18:13]

Azerbaijan Army holds athletics competitions

  • 11.10.2025 [18:02]

Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

  • 11.10.2025 [17:36]

Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold phone talk

  • 11.10.2025 [17:04]

China launches Gravity-1 rocket from sea

  • 11.10.2025 [16:42]

Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Middle East

  • 11.10.2025 [16:37]

International conference participants visit Zangilan mosque

  • 11.10.2025 [15:57]

Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association, Femmes Digitales ink Memorandum of Understanding

  • 11.10.2025 [14:59]

Barcelona's Olmo suffers calf injury with Spain, set for tests

  • 11.10.2025 [13:29]

The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on awarding the “Sharaf” Order to S.H. Aliyeva

  • 11.10.2025 [12:50]

USCIRF Commissioner briefed about Azerbaijani diaspora activities in Ukraine

  • 11.10.2025 [12:08]

Winners of Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge 2025 competition announced

  • 11.10.2025 [11:16]

® AzInTelecom wins cybersecurity competition

  • 11.10.2025 [11:10]

Germany and France win, Belgium held and Swiss beat Sweden

  • 11.10.2025 [11:10]

Italian media: Vladimir Putin admits downing of Azerbaijani plane

  • 11.10.2025 [11:02]

N. Korea unveils new Hwasong-20 ICBM at military parade

  • 11.10.2025 [10:28]

Arctic seals threatened by climate change, birds decline globally – IUCN Red List

  • 11.10.2025 [10:10]

Azerbaijani chess players beat Armenian rivals on Day 6 of European Championships

  • 10.10.2025 [21:22]

Vietnam calls for further international support following recent storms

  • 10.10.2025 [21:15]
Evidence of Armenian armed forces torturing Azerbaijani captives shown in court VIDEO

Evidence of Armenian armed forces torturing Azerbaijani captives shown in court VIDEO

Baku hosts official reception marking Turkmenistan’s National Day

  • 10.10.2025 [21:01]

Participants of international conference tour Shusha prison

  • 10.10.2025 [20:56]

Putin hopes bad page in relations with Azerbaijan has been turned

  • 10.10.2025 [20:28]

® First “Zeekr 001” handed over to winner in Bakcell’s lottery!

  • 10.10.2025 [20:25]

NHK: Putin admits Russia downed Azerbaijani plane last year

  • 10.10.2025 [20:24]

French media highlights President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

  • 10.10.2025 [20:01]

Allegri crowned September king in Serie A, Coach of the Month

  • 10.10.2025 [19:32]

Uzbek ambassador describes mosque to be built in Fuzuli as a symbol of brotherhood in Islamic World

  • 10.10.2025 [19:29]

Azerbaijani Para-powerlifter claims world bronze at Cairo 2025

  • 10.10.2025 [19:12]

CIDC-2025 Festival’s officials tour Cybersecurity Solutions Expo

  • 10.10.2025 [19:10]

Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha

  • 10.10.2025 [18:56]

North Korea’s leader vows to turn country into ‘affluent paradise’

  • 10.10.2025 [18:45]

Eurasian leaders sign document on creating ‘CIS Plus’ format at Tajikistan summit

  • 10.10.2025 [18:00]

Austrian media: Russia takes responsibility for AZAL plane crash

  • 10.10.2025 [17:42]

China to charge special port fees on U.S. ships

  • 10.10.2025 [17:31]

Azerbaijan to host Days of Culture of Turkmenistan

  • 10.10.2025 [17:23]

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

  • 10.10.2025 [17:21]

Sunak takes advisory roles with Microsoft and AI firm Anthropic

  • 10.10.2025 [16:31]

President Tokayev says concept of linking key transport arteries across CIS nears completion

  • 10.10.2025 [16:16]

Vietnam to host second Asian Esports Games in 2026

  • 10.10.2025 [16:14]

Bulgarian State Intelligence Agency head will be elected by Parliament upon Council of Ministers' proposal

  • 10.10.2025 [16:14]

International conference participants view mass grave sites discovered in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara

  • 10.10.2025 [16:05]

Azerbaijani Para powerlifters settle in ahead of Para Powerlifting showdown in Cairo

  • 10.10.2025 [15:59]

Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

  • 10.10.2025 [15:51]
President Ilham Aliyev attended official banquet in honor of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended official banquet in honor of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO

Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month for September

  • 10.10.2025 [15:34]

Peru’s Congress votes to remove President Boluarte as crime grips nation

  • 10.10.2025 [15:19]

Turkmenistan will take over CIS chairmanship on January 1, 2026, Rahmon says

  • 10.10.2025 [15:10]

Remains of more than 10 people discovered in Balligaya village

  • 10.10.2025 [14:56]

Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic strengthen cooperation in the field of metrology

  • 10.10.2025 [14:40]

Innovations to be implemented on ASCO’s third Ro-Pax type ferry under construction

  • 10.10.2025 [14:32]

European Union organizes third European Culinary Festival in Baku

  • 10.10.2025 [14:19]

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports rise 8 percent in first nine months of 2025

  • 10.10.2025 [14:12]

The Red Sea that vanished and the catastrophic flood that brought it back

  • 10.10.2025 [14:07]
Dushanbe hosted expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

Dushanbe hosted expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

DESFA to double Azerbaijani gas flow to Europe

  • 10.10.2025 [13:28]

Azerbaijan continues resettlement efforts in Khojaly district

  • 10.10.2025 [13:27]

Azerbaijan, EU explore prospects for Zangezur corridor

  • 10.10.2025 [13:12]

Etihad Airways launches new flights to Kabul

  • 10.10.2025 [13:07]

® CB Unibank Azerbaijan and BlueOrchard Finance Ltd. Sign Subordinated and Senior Facility Agreements for USD 23 Million

  • 10.10.2025 [13:01]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 10.10.2025 [12:47]

US, Finland agree to build 11 icebreakers in Arctic security push

  • 10.10.2025 [12:45]

Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye hold trilateral meeting

  • 10.10.2025 [12:38]
President Ilham Aliyev addressed limited-format meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev addressed limited-format meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe VIDEO

Eleven Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025 in Mexico

  • 10.10.2025 [12:34]

Trump says he will head to the Middle East on Sunday after Israel-Hamas hostage deal

  • 10.10.2025 [12:24]

China flicks the switch on world-first thermal power station in Gobi Desert

  • 10.10.2025 [12:24]

Georgian media outlets highlight Azerbaijani President's meeting with Russian counterpart

  • 10.10.2025 [12:23]

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen cooperation in water management

  • 10.10.2025 [12:04]

President Ilham Aliyev: Events like the CIS Games strengthen friendship and cooperation both within and beyond the Commonwealth

  • 10.10.2025 [12:01]

President Ilham Aliyev discusses Lachin’s development at CIS Heads of State Council Meeting

  • 10.10.2025 [11:38]

Remains of 6-year-old girl missing since Japan’s 2011 tsunami identified

  • 10.10.2025 [11:37]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $70

  • 10.10.2025 [11:36]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister attends CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting

  • 10.10.2025 [11:32]