67th Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges kicks off in Baku

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

The 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges (IAJ) commenced at the Baku Convention Center.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Judges Union Ramiz Rzayev read out President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s address to the event participants.

The opening ceremony of the Meeting was attended by nearly 300 representatives from 71 countries - judges, lawyers, government officials and representatives of international organizations, as well as famous legal experts.

The agenda of the Annual Meeting, which runs until October 17, is comprehensive: it includes elections for the organization's governing bodies, an exchange of positive experiences, and discussions on current problems within the legal and judicial systems of various states.

As the host country, Azerbaijan will also use this opportunity to showcase its own judicial and legal system to attendees.

An international conference on "Relations between the Judiciary and other branches of government" is scheduled for October 14. The conference will extensively analyze the role of courts in upholding the rule of law.

The event will also feature an exhibition titled “Symbols of Justice,” running from October 12 to 17. This exhibition will showcase robes, orders, badges, stamps, and banknotes belonging to approximately 150 judges, lawyers, and public prosecutors from 80 countries worldwide.

The decision to hold the 2025 Annual Meeting in Baku was made last year in Cape Town, South Africa, following a secret ballot by the organization’s members.