95 cops injured, 216 protesters arrested in violent Sept. 21 demonstrations

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

Ninety-five police officers were injured and 216 protesters were arrested following violent clashes during the anti-corruption demonstrations held across Manila on September 21, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Monday, according to ABS-CBN News.

What began as peaceful rallies quickly escalated into violence as protesters and law enforcement clashed at key areas, including Ayala Bridge, Mendiola, and Claro M. Recto Avenue.

Among those arrested were 127 adults and 89 minors, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said.

Manila City Mayor Isko Morena said a 12-year-old boy was the youngest detained.

Police said officers were hit by rocks, bottles, and improvised weapons thrown by some protesters.

In certain areas, burning tires and barricades made access difficult for emergency responders.