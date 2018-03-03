9th session of Austrian-Azerbaijani Joint Commission held in Vienna

Vienna, March 3, AZERTAC

The 9th session of the Austrian-Azerbaijani Joint Commission for Economic, Agricultural, Industrial, Technical and Technological Cooperation was held in Vienna.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Deputy Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs of Austria Matthias Tschirf chaired the event.

They discussed a range of issues, including current state of economic ties, as well as bonds in the fields of digital technologies, agriculture, finance, youth.

Mr. Guluzade highlighted developing relations between the two countries, saying reciprocal visits of high-ranking officials play an important role in expanding ties. He noted as a result of that Azerbaijan and Austria became the reliable partners.

The event also hosted a presentation on Azerbaijan's bid to host World Expo 2025.

During the plenary session the following topics were also addressed, inter alia: digitalization - information and communication technology, environmental technology and renewable energy, energy and energy efficiency, agriculture, financing and standardization.

Elgun Niftali

Special Correspondent