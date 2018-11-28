Azerbaijan, Cuba discuss prospects for tourism cooperation

Baku, November 28, AZERTAC

Chairman of Azerbaijan`s State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev has met with Cuban Ambassador to the country Alfredo Nieves Portuondo to discuss prospects for tourism cooperation.

The sides stressed the importance of friendly relations between the two countries.

“Cuba is always interested in participating in the International Tourism and Travel Fair in Baku,” the Cuban ambassador said.

Alfredo Nieves Portuondo invited Fuad Naghiyev to attend a tourism event to be held in Havana in May, 2019.