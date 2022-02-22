  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani Muay Thai fighters take home 12 medals at European Championships

    22.02.2022 [14:33]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Muay Thai fighters have claimed a clutch of twelve medals, including four golds at the European Championships held in Istanbul, Turkiye.

    The gold medals were clinched by Izzat Hasanov, Arif Aliyev, Khayal Aliyev and female fighter Emili Rzayeva.

     

