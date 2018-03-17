    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    European Investment Bank approves EUR 932 million for TANAP

    17.03.2018 [21:28]

    Baku, March 17, AZERTAC

    Following detailed assessment the Board of the European Investment Bank (EIB) approved EUR 932 million of financing for the 1850km Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) to bring natural gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz-2 gas field to Europe.

    Financing for construction of the TANAP pipeline has already been confirmed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB).

    The project is key component of the Southern Gas Corridor, an initiative identified by the Council of Ministers, the European Commission, and the European Parliament as strategically important for the EU’s energy policy.

    AZERTAG.AZ :European Investment Bank approves EUR 932 million for TANAP
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.03.2018 [12:41]
    Azerbaijani oil price decrease on world markets
    14.03.2018 [11:09]
    Azerbaijani oil price decrease on world markets
    13.03.2018 [20:55]
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for strengthening cooperation in oil and gas industry 
    13.03.2018 [11:50]
    Azerbaijani oil price decreases on world markets
    European Investment Bank approves EUR 932 million for TANAP