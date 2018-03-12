Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

A helicopter carrying six people crashed in New York City's East River on Sunday, killing all passengers, while the pilot escaped, police said.

Two of the five passengers died at the scene and three were taken to two area hospitals where they later died, a spokesman for the New York City Police spokesman confirmed early on Monday.

The pilot freed himself and was rescued and was treated and released in good condition from a hospital, police said.

The cause of the crash, which occurred at about 7 p.m. north of Roosevelt Island between Queens and Manhattan, remained unclear.