    Italian football manager Vanoli inks contract till 2023 with FC Spartak Moscow

    17.12.2021 [15:51]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    Italian football manager Paolo Vanoli has signed a contract with FC Spartak Moscow, the club said in a statement, according to TASS.

    On Wednesday, FC Spartak Moscow announced the departure of its Portuguese head coach Rui Vitoria.

    The contract with Vanoli, 49, will be in effect until the end of the 2022-2023 season, and the club will be able to extend it for another season.

    Earlier, Vanoli served as assistant to Antonio Conte in Italy’s FC Inter Milan and England’s Chelsea FC and helped Gian Piero Ventura in Italy’s national football team. Over the years, he also headed junior football teams in Italy.

    FC Spartak Moscow is 9th after 18 rounds of the current 2021/2022 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL), having gained 23 points. The club topped Group C in the UEFA Europa League, entering the round of 16.

