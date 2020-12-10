President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is living through a historic day

Baku, December 10, AZERTAC

“It is a historic day today. The Victory Parade is being held in Azadlig Square today,” said President of Azerbaijan and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the Victory Parade dedicated to the Victory in the Patriotic War, AZERTAC reports.

Noting that he was delighted with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a large delegation from Turkey, Turkish soldiers and officers in the parade, the head of state said that this was further evidence of the unity, friendship and brotherhood with Turkey.

Emphasizing the importance of Turkey's support for Azerbaijan’s cause from the first hours of the Patriotic War, President Ilham Aliyev said: “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's open, unequivocal and harsh statements made the Azerbaijani people very happy. My brother said that Azerbaijan was right in this war! He said that Azerbaijan was not alone and Turkey was always with Azerbaijan. This is a manifestation of our unity and brotherhood. Turkey's political and moral support for Azerbaijan makes every Azerbaijani citizen proud and happy, and today, when we participate in the Victory Parade together, we once again show our unity to our peoples and indeed to the whole world.”