President allocates funding for construction of road in Gabala
17.05.2021 [12:25]
Baku, May 17, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Aghdash-Zaraghan (40 km)-Boyuk Pirali-Kichik Pirali-Khirkhatala- Jighatelli-Hamzali road in Gabala district.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 5 million manats for the construction of the road connecting five residential areas with a total population of 7,000 people.
