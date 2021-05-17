Baku, May 17, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Aghdash-Zaraghan (40 km)-Boyuk Pirali-Kichik Pirali-Khirkhatala- Jighatelli-Hamzali road in Gabala district. Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 5 million manats for the construction of the road connecting five residential areas with a total population of 7,000 people.

AZERTAG.AZ : President allocates funding for construction of road in Gabala

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter