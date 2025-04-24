® Azercell expands access to its collection of audiobooks

The leading mobile operator presents the publications of the Audiobook project on the unified platform—Voice of Books

On the occasion of World Book and Copyright Day, the leading mobile operator has introduced a dedicated section on its official website titled “Voice of Books.” The new platform consolidates the company’s extensive audiobook collection, featuring over 100 literary masterpieces by Nizami Ganjavi, ghazals by Imadaddin Nasimi, excerpts from the Koroghlu epic, works by Karabakh authors, and a list of favorite books of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The collection also includes comics and podcasts designed to appeal to a wide range of listeners. With a single click, users are directed to Azercell’s official YouTube channel, where the audiobooks are available for complimentary streaming.

Originally launched in 2017, the Audiobook project underscores Azercell’s commitment to preserving the nation’s cultural heritage and promoting access to Azerbaijani-language digital content.

Explore the “Voice of Books” collection here: https://www.azercell.com/en/about-us/azercell-korporativ-sosial-mesuliyyet/audiobooks.html