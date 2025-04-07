ANAMA: 2009.1 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has reported that from March 31 to April 6, a total of 2009.1 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances (UXOs) across multiple districts.

“During mine-clearing operations in the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, 107 anti-personnel mines, 13 anti-tank mines, and 870 UXOs were detected and neutralized,” ANAMA said in a statement.