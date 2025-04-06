ANAMA employee injured in landmine incident

Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

A landmine incident occurred in the village of Mehdili in the liberated Jabrayil district.

According to the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), an anti-personnel mine exploded while the agency’s employee, Heydar Ali oglu Khankishiyev, born in 1991, was performing his official duties. As a result of the explosion, his right foot was amputated at the ankle.

The injured employee was evacuated to the district hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.