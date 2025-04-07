Ashgabat welcomes Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s classic “Arshin Mal Alan” with enthusiasm

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

A captivating performance of the unforgettable work of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Arshin Mal Alan, was traditionally staged at the Russian Drama Theater named after A.S. Pushkin in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

This was reported by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

Classical Azerbaijani traditions continue to thrive in Turkmenistan. The staging of the timeless work Arshin Mal Alan by the legendary composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli—whose 140th birth anniversary is being celebrated this year in Azerbaijan and worldwide by Presidential Decree—has captivated theater lovers at the A.S. Pushkin Russian Drama Theater in Ashgabat.

Widely regarded as a gem of Azerbaijani classical music, the operetta received an enthusiastic reception and resounding applause from the audience. Attending the performance, staff of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan and their family members met with the cast at the end of the evening and presented them with flowers in appreciation of their performance.

It was highlighted that Arshin Mal Alan holds a distinguished place in the cultural life of Turkmenistan. The play has been staged at various theaters across Ashgabat and has been regularly performed at the A.S. Pushkin Russian Drama Theater since the 1980s. It continues to draw enthusiastic interest from both local and international audiences, receiving high praise from theater lovers.