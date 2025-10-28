Azerbaijan's referee inspector appointed for UEFA match
Baku, October 28, AZERTAC
UEFA has appointed Azerbaijani referee inspector Asim Khudiyev to officiate at the UEFA Conference League phase - Round 3 match between "Shkendija" (North Macedonia) - "Jagiellonia" (Poland).
The match will take place on November 6 at Todor Proeski National Arena in Skopje.
