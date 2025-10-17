Azerbaijan's transport experience highlighted at international event in Paris

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

Alish Ismayilov, expert for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, attended an international roundtable on "Accessibility of Persons with Disabilities to Transport" held by the International Transport Forum (ITF) of the Economic Cooperation and Development Organization.

Addressing the event, Alish Ismayilov highlighted the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan to strengthen inter-institutional cooperation in the field of transport and communications, and the application of a new financial mechanism in public transport. He emphasized that these measures are pivotal in terms of increasing the financial sustainability of the transport sector and improving the quality of services.

The event brought together representatives of authoritative institutions from Japan, Ireland, Austria, Canada, Portugal, the Netherlands and other countries.