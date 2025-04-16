Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan explore media cooperation
Baku, April 16, AZERTAC
Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency, met with Aida Balayeva, Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the second Central Asian Media Forum held in Astana.
The sides emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of information security, deepening bilateral relations, and implementing new joint initiatives. They also discussed matters arising from the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two parties, including the training of media professionals and the exchange of experience in combating the spread of fake and unreliable information.
