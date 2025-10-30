Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss joint efforts to further develop relations

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

As part of his working visit to Samarkand, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov.

Minister Bayramov congratulated Uzbekistan on hosting the first-ever UNESCO General Conference in the country.

The meeting praised the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in all areas within the framework of their strategic alliance.

The sides discussed joint efforts to further strengthen the friendly and fraternal ties between the two countries.

They reviewed ongoing joint activities and projects aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, investment, transport, energy, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

The meeting underscored the importance of mutual support and cooperation within international and regional organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as other regional platforms.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on regional developments and other issues of mutual interest.