Azerbaijan, Belarus exchange views on issues of mutual interest

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Tatarinovich Vladislav, who is here to attend the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova congratulated Tatarinovich Vladislav on his election as Deputy Chairman of the Republican Council of the National Assembly and hailed the Belarusian delegation’s participation in this international event.

The Belarusian Deputy Chairman also congratulated the Azerbaijani side for the excellent organization of the International Parliamentary Conference.

He presented the congratulatory letter of Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus to Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova on the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and conveyed her greetings.

The sides noted that relations between the two countries have been developing successfully based on mutual trust and friendship, emphasizing the important role of high-level relations between the heads of state of both countries in deepening relations.

They outlined that the high-level relations between the two countries and their peoples also give impetus to the development of relations between the parliaments.

According to the diplomats, high-level bilateral relations between the two parliaments and legislative bodies also successfully cooperate within international parliamentary organizations.

The meeting highlighted Belarus’ attaining an observer status in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly during the chairmanship of the Milli Majlis in the organization.

The parties lauded the activities of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, established at the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova asked to convey her greetings to Chairman of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeyenko.

The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.