Azerbaijan, International Ski and Snowboard Federation ink partnership agreement
Baku, May 6, AZERTAC
The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) and the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan have signed a partnership agreement. The document aims to develop the potential of winter tourism and winter sports in Azerbaijan, as well as to enable Azerbaijan to host prestigious international winter sports competitions.
The agreement also includes provisions for joint cooperation in expanding and modernizing the existing winter tourism infrastructure, transforming Azerbaijan into an attractive winter destination for foreign tourists, as well as organizing international ski competitions at the "Shahdag" Tourism Center.
One of the main objectives of the agreement is to promote Azerbaijan as a leading destination for world-class professional winter sports events, as well as to launch a large-scale international marketing and promotional campaign to boost the country’s tourism brand and products on the global stage.
Under the agreement, Azerbaijan will be featured as the Federation’s “Global Destination Partner” at international competitions organized by FIS.
Beginning with the upcoming winter season, world-class competitions of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation are planned to be held at the Shahdag Tourism Center.
