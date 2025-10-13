Azerbaijan joins Turkic music festival in Kazakhstan

Astana, October 13, AZERTAC

Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda Arts Center hosted the gala concert of the international folklore and music festival "Korkyt Zhane Uly Dala Sazy" (Melodies of Korkud and the Great Steppe).

Supported by the provincial governor and the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the festival brought together Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Foundation, as well as well-known scientists, researchers, cultural and artistic figures, intellectuals, public figures, including specialists from Kazakhstan, from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

Azerbaijan's "Karabakh" Mugham Ensemble has captivated audiences with its virtuoso performances featuring complex melodic nuances in a traditional national style.

Nurlybek Nalibayev, Governor of the province, emphasized the importance of the festival in strengthening cultural ties among Turkic peoples and promoting national art, expressing gratitude to the guests from brotherly countries.

Additionally, the festival holds great significance in strengthening the unity of brotherly nations, promoting their folklore and musical arts, and fostering cultural relations.

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent