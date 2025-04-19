Azerbaijan represented at 30th Rabat International Book Fair

Baku, April 19, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation is attending the 30th edition of the International Book and Publishing Fair (SIEL) in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, with the support of Azerbaijani Embassy in the Kingdom of Morocco, the national stand displays books highlighting the country’s culture, history, geography and literature.

This year’s Fair, organized under the auspices of the Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, will see the participation of 756 exhibitors from 51 countries. A large number of cultural events are scheduled to be held within the framework of the book fair.

The exhibition will run until April 27.