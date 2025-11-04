Azerbaijan sends 20 athletes to Tokyo Summer Deaflympics
Baku, November 4, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan will be participating for the first time with 20 athletes competing in 6 sports at the XXV Summer Deaflympics, which is set to be held in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, Namig Novruzov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee, said at a press conference on the preparations for the competition.
“The Azerbaijani team will also be represented at the Deaflympics with 5 female athletes for the first time, competing across three sports: Taekwondo - 3 athletes, Karate - 1 athlete, Swimming - 1 athlete,” the Secretary General added.
He described this fact is an indicator of the active participation of the Azerbaijani female athletes in the international arena, their determination and professionalism, as well as a clear example of the strengthening of the women’s role in sports and the importance given to gender equality in the country.
The Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics will be held on November 15-26.
