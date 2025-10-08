Azerbaijan showcases culture at International Folk Festival in U.S.
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan was represented at the 47th Annual International Folk Festival held in Fayetteville, North Carolina, U.S.
The presentation, initiated and organized by Adika Iqbal, head of the Azerbaijan Friendship Organization operating in the state, showcased Azerbaijan’s rich culture and national heritage to a broad audience.
Members of the Azerbaijani community living in the state actively participated in the event. Azerbaijani national costumes, stage performances, and traditional music displayed during the festival drew great interest from visitors.
