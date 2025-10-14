The Azerbaijan State News Agency

CULTURE

Azerbaijan through eyes of Swedish tourists

Stockholm, October 14, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

Tourism in Azerbaijan is gaining momentum, not only in the capital but also in the regions. While strolling through the central streets of Azerbaijani cities or visiting museums, you can hear foreign languages, and Swedish is not uncommon among them. What do Scandinavian visitors seek in our country, and what do they find?

In an interview with AZERTAC, Ann Cederhall, Wulf Hedlund, and Daniel Englund, who recently returned from a trip to Azerbaijan, shared their impressions of the journey, describing what surprised them the most and what Azerbaijan looks like through the eyes of foreigners.

Correspondent: Azerbaijan is not among the most popular destinations for Swedish tourists. What sparked your interest in visiting?

Ann: I have a friend who traveled to this region and shared how much she loved it. After hearing her stories, I decided to see the South Caucasus for myself.

Wulf: I’ve long wanted to visit the three South Caucasus countries, and since Azerbaijan is the easternmost, it made sense to start the journey there. Also, due to closed land borders, it’s nearly impossible to enter the country any other way, so starting the route in Baku was a natural choice.

Daniel: I love to travel, and Azerbaijan seemed like a fascinating and unique country.

Correspondent: What expectations did you have before your trip to Azerbaijan? Did they match reality?

Ann: I didn’t have a clear picture of the country before the trip — I prefer not to form stereotypes in advance. I thought Azerbaijan might be less organized and less secular. To my surprise, despite its Muslim culture, people there are completely free in their choice of clothing and have a very relaxed attitude toward it.

Wulf: Honestly, I didn’t have a preconceived notion of the country either, so many things were a pleasant discovery. All I knew was that the Swedish singer Loreen won Eurovision in Baku in 2012 and that Azerbaijan is a country rich in oil. I expected to see a well-organized and safe state, and that’s exactly what Azerbaijan turned out to be. In Baku, I hoped to see modern, impressive architecture, and that expectation was fully met.

Correspondent: Was there anything unusual or unexpected compared to trips to more traditional destinations for Swedish tourists that particularly surprised you when you arrived?

Ann: I was pleasantly surprised by how easy and convenient everything was — starting with obtaining a visa. The process of booking flights with AZAL was very user-friendly, with an excellent app, and the onboard service was fantastic. The airport in Baku is simply stunning, no wonder it has received several awards. The flight was incredibly comfortable, everything was clean and organized, and the staff was friendly and always ready to help. I was particularly impressed by the information at the airport designed to assist people with invisible disabilities. That made a deep impression on me — truly a remarkable initiative.

I was surprised that many locals spoke English, so I didn’t need to use a translator. The presence of high-end boutiques was striking — the city feels like a little Dubai. But above all, it’s the people — so warm, friendly, and hospitable. It’s incredibly pleasant to travel to a place without overtourism, where tourists are genuinely welcomed. For example, no one will spray you with water from a toy gun. Traveling around the country is easy, prices are affordable, and the level of hotels was pleasantly surprising.

Wulf: The old part of Baku was a delightful discovery and made me fall in love with the city. I expected to see almost exclusively modern skyscrapers, so the palaces from the Great Silk Road era were a big and pleasant surprise. Azerbaijan has a unique and fascinating culture, blending influences from neighboring countries, which was interesting to experience. What surprised me most was how few Western tourists there were — I only met a handful. Azerbaijan, and especially Baku, felt safer, cleaner, and more peaceful compared to well-known tourist cities in Western Europe.

Daniel: Baku turned out to be a very pleasant city — with lots of interesting places and great restaurants. There are fewer tourists here than in other countries and cities, and the pace of life is more relaxed.

Correspondent: What stood out most from your trip to Azerbaijan?

Ann: As I mentioned, the friendliness of the people, the magnificent art museums I visited, and, of course, the food. I was also impressed by the local wine. The architecture, harmoniously blending old and new, is simply stunning. Now I understand why Baku is called “little Paris.” I loved how easy it is to get around on foot — the infrastructure is excellent. I would love to return.

Wulf: When we were at Highland Park in Baku, I saw the panorama of the Caspian Sea, the city, and the Flame Towers — it was incredible! And walking through the cobblestone streets of Sheki’s old town, lit by the sunset, with rays falling on the southern slopes of the Caucasus — pure beauty!

Daniel: Baku struck me as a vibrant and impressive city. The mud volcanoes near the city also left unforgettable memories.

Correspondent: Is there anything that Swedes often misunderstand or simply don’t know about Azerbaijan?

Ann: I think Swedes know very little about your country. Many asked me why I even decided to go there, mistakenly associating the place with crime and insecurity, but I felt much safer there than in Sweden.

Wulf: Many know very little about Azerbaijan and assume it’s a closed, mysterious, and hard-to-reach country. But that’s not true at all! Azerbaijan is open to tourism. People think it’s just oil fields and desert landscapes, unaware of how beautiful the nature is. I’d happily return to Azerbaijan — Guba, Khinalig, and Nakhchivan are already on my list!

Daniel: Swedes should visit a unique country like Azerbaijan, not just stick to Spain and other familiar destinations.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

This autumn, Baku will host another spectacular cultural event!
  • 14.10.2025 [17:21]

This autumn, Baku will host another spectacular cultural event!

Azerbaijani, Russian, Iranian officials inspect North-South International Transport Corridor infrastructure
  • 14.10.2025 [16:57]

Azerbaijani, Russian, Iranian officials inspect North-South International Transport Corridor infrastructure

Speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye adopt Islamabad Declaration
  • 14.10.2025 [14:34]

Speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye adopt Islamabad Declaration

Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation organizes international festival in Kazakhstan
  • 14.10.2025 [14:18]

Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation organizes international festival in Kazakhstan

OSCE Minsk Group set to be officially dissolved in December
  • 14.10.2025 [14:04]

OSCE Minsk Group set to be officially dissolved in December

Communiqué adopted at Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran trilateral meeting
  • 14.10.2025 [12:52]

Communiqué adopted at Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran trilateral meeting

Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage highlighted in Sofia
  • 14.10.2025 [12:30]

Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage highlighted in Sofia

President: It is gratifying to see the growing significance of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition
  • 14.10.2025 [11:55]

President: It is gratifying to see the growing significance of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

President of Azerbaijan: Karabakh is evolving as a 21st-century area of sustainable development
  • 14.10.2025 [11:47]

President of Azerbaijan: Karabakh is evolving as a 21st-century area of sustainable development

WHO issues alert over 3 India-made contaminated cough syrups

  • [18:03]

Cities unite behind cultural preservation

  • [18:02]

Parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye visit Pakistan’s Lahore

  • [18:00]

Baku’s bridge: Connecting Europe and Asia through trade and energy

  • [17:52]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office meets with representatives of international organizations in New York

  • [17:48]

Baku hosts conference on “Venezuela, Latin America and Caribbean – Zone of Peace”

  • [17:47]

‘Forests are non-negotiable’: World off course to meet 2030 deforestation pledge

  • [17:32]

Azerbaijani population hits 10,249,500

  • [17:29]

This autumn, Baku will host another spectacular cultural event!

  • [17:21]

Baku hosts international conference on "Relations between the judiciary and the other two powers of the state”

  • [17:17]

Minister: UK Government to upgrade its bilateral relationships with Armenia and Azerbaijan to strategic partnerships

  • [17:05]

Azerbaijani, Russian, Iranian officials inspect North-South International Transport Corridor infrastructure

  • [16:57]

Shah Deniz awards three new contracts for compression project

  • [16:27]

Barcelona's Lewandowski suffers thigh injury as Barca crisis deepens

  • [16:06]

Azerbaijan through eyes of Swedish tourists

  • [16:04]

® Kapital Bank announces financial results for the third quarter of 2025

  • [16:00]

US-China trade tensions back as port fees take effect

  • [15:49]

UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 bln rebuild

  • [15:46]

Deputy UN chief pays tribute to Beijing’s key role in advancing women’s rights

  • [15:46]

Energy Minister: Trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan rises more than fourfold in first half of year

  • [15:45]

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign protocol on trade and economic cooperation

  • [15:38]

International Labor Organization could face job losses if US does not pay dues

  • [15:08]

Parliamentary speakers from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye visit Pakistan’s NDMA

  • [15:08]

Death toll climbs to 64 in Mexico as floods devastate 5 states

  • [15:05]

Speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye adopt Islamabad Declaration

  • [14:34]

Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation organizes international festival in Kazakhstan

  • [14:18]

OSCE Minsk Group set to be officially dissolved in December

  • [14:04]

Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 54 more families to Shushakand and Tazabina villages of Khojaly district

  • [13:54]

Expert: Azerbaijan's digital transformation will be achieved through rapid implementation of 4IR technologies

  • [13:51]

Expert: Azerbaijan emerged as leader in climate diplomacy

  • [13:23]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice, Chief Justice of Supreme Court, and Chairman of Judges Union honored with International Association of Judges medal

  • [13:03]

SpaceX completes 11th Starship test before debuting upgraded prototype

  • [13:00]

Communiqué adopted at Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran trilateral meeting

  • [12:52]

Trade, debt and investment at the heart of upcoming UN meeting, as global unpredictability hits people’s livelihoods

  • [12:49]

Explosion during farmhouse eviction kills 3, injures 13 in northeastern Italy

  • [12:32]

Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage highlighted in Sofia

  • [12:30]

Kazakhstan increases its oil and gas production

  • [12:30]

Baku hosts 30th Caspian Construction Week

  • [12:20]

Mukhtar Babayev: COP29 laid groundwork for the implementation of Global Stocktake

  • [12:17]

President of Pakistan receives Azerbaijani and Turkish parliament speakers

  • [12:12]

President: It is gratifying to see the growing significance of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

  • [11:55]

President of Azerbaijan: Karabakh is evolving as a 21st-century area of sustainable development

  • [11:47]

Azerbaijan men’s team takes lead at European Chess Championship in Georgia

  • [11:45]

Pakistan urges Taliban regime to form inclusive, representative government in Afghanistan

  • [11:28]

Sofia–Brussels flights cancelled on Tuesday due to strike

  • [11:25]

Azerbaijani Army conducts comprehensive measures to transfer to autumn-winter operation mode

  • [11:23]

To the participants of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – “Rebuild Karabakh”

  • [11:18]

Azerbaijani judokas conclude Lima Grand Prix with seven medals

  • [11:14]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate

  • [11:08]

Azeri Light oil price sees slight decline in global markets

  • [10:54]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [10:38]

Welcoming continued implementation of ceasefire in Gaza, Secretary-General says

  • [00:18]

Egypt to host Gaza reconstruction conference, El-Sisi says

  • 13.10.2025 [23:58]

Trump highlights resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict at Middle East Peace Summit

  • 13.10.2025 [23:30]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in Middle East Peace Summit VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in Middle East Peace Summit VIDEO

Trump thanks Turkish President Erdogan for help in brokering Gaza ceasefire

  • 13.10.2025 [21:20]

Trump ‘only one’ capable of achieving peace in region, says Egyptian president

  • 13.10.2025 [21:13]

Heydar Aliyev Center hosts opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture Days

  • 13.10.2025 [21:10]
Orders issued by Armenian armed forces’ leadership regarding missile strike on residential areas of Azerbaijan disclosed  - COURT VIDEO

Orders issued by Armenian armed forces’ leadership regarding missile strike on residential areas of Azerbaijan disclosed  - COURT VIDEO

Coordination assembly of "Unity-2025" joint exercise held, Defense Ministry

  • 13.10.2025 [19:44]

Azerbaijani, Iranian deputy prime ministers explore topical issues on cooperation agenda

  • 13.10.2025 [19:36]

New Wi-Fi tech can accurately identify individuals without devices, warn scientists

  • 13.10.2025 [19:14]

Trump arrives in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh to attend Gaza peace summit

  • 13.10.2025 [19:09]

Islamabad hosts 3rd trilateral meeting of speakers of Azerbaijani, Pakistani and Turkish parliaments

  • 13.10.2025 [18:53]

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan explore enhancing cultural cooperation

  • 13.10.2025 [18:29]

Injured Barcelona star Olmo major doubt for Clásico

  • 13.10.2025 [18:15]

Trump thanks Arab and Muslim nations for supporting the safe rebuilding of Gaza

  • 13.10.2025 [17:57]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office meets with UN Secretary-General in New York

  • 13.10.2025 [17:47]

Azerbaijan’s Central Bank delegation to attend 2025 World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings

  • 13.10.2025 [17:42]

Baku hosts meeting between Azerbaijani and Russian deputy prime ministers

  • 13.10.2025 [17:30]

GBA products named Time’s best inventions of 2025

  • 13.10.2025 [17:18]

“ASAN Khidmet” delegation participates in experience exchange program in UAE

  • 13.10.2025 [17:05]

Osaka Expo wraps up with closing ceremony

  • 13.10.2025 [16:55]

Baku hosts trilateral Azerbaijan–Russia–Iran meeting on transport, energy and customs cooperation

  • 13.10.2025 [16:54]

Speaker of Milli Majlis: Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye have always stood by each other

  • 13.10.2025 [16:46]

OIC extends condolences to Qatar over deaths of Amiri Diwan members in Sharm el-Sheikh

  • 13.10.2025 [16:43]

Azerbaijani tea traditions showcased in Tallinn

  • 13.10.2025 [16:31]

Images of orders issued by Armenian armed forces to implement in formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories presented in court

  • 13.10.2025 [16:15]

® Bakcell organizes trip to Karabakh for media representatives

  • 13.10.2025 [16:08]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Zangezur Corridor will become a vital transport link in Eurasia

  • 13.10.2025 [15:53]

Azerbaijan’s GDP grows by 1.3 percent in first nine months of 2025

  • 13.10.2025 [15:45]

AzerGold CJSC delegation undertakes business trip to Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan

  • 13.10.2025 [15:18]

Azerbaijan joins Turkic music festival in Kazakhstan

  • 13.10.2025 [15:10]

Azerbaijani delegation attends 71st Annual Session of NATO Parliamentary Assembly

  • 13.10.2025 [15:00]

Bulgarian News Agency's network enables comprehensive coverage of all Bulgarian municipalities, says Director General

  • 13.10.2025 [14:59]

Azerbaijan’s Cultural Center in Rome hosts LUISS Political Science Students

  • 13.10.2025 [14:55]

Pakistan to regulate presence of Afghan nationals in line with international norms: Foreign Ministry

  • 13.10.2025 [14:48]

Iran proposes full digitization of freight documentation along North-South Corridor

  • 13.10.2025 [14:13]

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Cargo volumes to rise via North-South International Transport Corridor

  • 13.10.2025 [14:11]

Shafag solar project progressing on schedule

  • 13.10.2025 [13:57]

Current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–EU relations discussed in Barcelona

  • 13.10.2025 [13:53]

October 13 marks International Day for Disaster Reduction

  • 13.10.2025 [13:20]

Gold, silver hit record highs as Trump threatens fresh China tariffs

  • 13.10.2025 [13:19]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims' Board, U.S. officials discuss peace and interfaith dialogue in South Caucasus

  • 13.10.2025 [13:18]

President Ilham Aliyev honors Azerbaijan’s railway workers

  • 13.10.2025 [13:17]

FIFA U20 World Cup: Spain and US eliminated as France and Argentina reach semi-finals

  • 13.10.2025 [13:15]

® Kapital Bank receives the “Great Place to Work” certification for the third time

  • 13.10.2025 [13:06]

® Azercell’s cybersecurity team achieves great success at CIDC 2025 – Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge!

  • 13.10.2025 [13:01]

Ex-Korean president Yoon absent from insurrection trial for 14th consecutive session

  • 13.10.2025 [13:01]

Azerbaijan men’s team defeats Hungary on Day 7 of European Team Chess Championship

  • 13.10.2025 [12:59]