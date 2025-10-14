Azerbaijan through eyes of Swedish tourists

Stockholm, October 14, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

Tourism in Azerbaijan is gaining momentum, not only in the capital but also in the regions. While strolling through the central streets of Azerbaijani cities or visiting museums, you can hear foreign languages, and Swedish is not uncommon among them. What do Scandinavian visitors seek in our country, and what do they find?

In an interview with AZERTAC, Ann Cederhall, Wulf Hedlund, and Daniel Englund, who recently returned from a trip to Azerbaijan, shared their impressions of the journey, describing what surprised them the most and what Azerbaijan looks like through the eyes of foreigners.

Correspondent: Azerbaijan is not among the most popular destinations for Swedish tourists. What sparked your interest in visiting?

Ann: I have a friend who traveled to this region and shared how much she loved it. After hearing her stories, I decided to see the South Caucasus for myself.

Wulf: I’ve long wanted to visit the three South Caucasus countries, and since Azerbaijan is the easternmost, it made sense to start the journey there. Also, due to closed land borders, it’s nearly impossible to enter the country any other way, so starting the route in Baku was a natural choice.

Daniel: I love to travel, and Azerbaijan seemed like a fascinating and unique country.

Correspondent: What expectations did you have before your trip to Azerbaijan? Did they match reality?

Ann: I didn’t have a clear picture of the country before the trip — I prefer not to form stereotypes in advance. I thought Azerbaijan might be less organized and less secular. To my surprise, despite its Muslim culture, people there are completely free in their choice of clothing and have a very relaxed attitude toward it.

Wulf: Honestly, I didn’t have a preconceived notion of the country either, so many things were a pleasant discovery. All I knew was that the Swedish singer Loreen won Eurovision in Baku in 2012 and that Azerbaijan is a country rich in oil. I expected to see a well-organized and safe state, and that’s exactly what Azerbaijan turned out to be. In Baku, I hoped to see modern, impressive architecture, and that expectation was fully met.

Correspondent: Was there anything unusual or unexpected compared to trips to more traditional destinations for Swedish tourists that particularly surprised you when you arrived?

Ann: I was pleasantly surprised by how easy and convenient everything was — starting with obtaining a visa. The process of booking flights with AZAL was very user-friendly, with an excellent app, and the onboard service was fantastic. The airport in Baku is simply stunning, no wonder it has received several awards. The flight was incredibly comfortable, everything was clean and organized, and the staff was friendly and always ready to help. I was particularly impressed by the information at the airport designed to assist people with invisible disabilities. That made a deep impression on me — truly a remarkable initiative.

I was surprised that many locals spoke English, so I didn’t need to use a translator. The presence of high-end boutiques was striking — the city feels like a little Dubai. But above all, it’s the people — so warm, friendly, and hospitable. It’s incredibly pleasant to travel to a place without overtourism, where tourists are genuinely welcomed. For example, no one will spray you with water from a toy gun. Traveling around the country is easy, prices are affordable, and the level of hotels was pleasantly surprising.

Wulf: The old part of Baku was a delightful discovery and made me fall in love with the city. I expected to see almost exclusively modern skyscrapers, so the palaces from the Great Silk Road era were a big and pleasant surprise. Azerbaijan has a unique and fascinating culture, blending influences from neighboring countries, which was interesting to experience. What surprised me most was how few Western tourists there were — I only met a handful. Azerbaijan, and especially Baku, felt safer, cleaner, and more peaceful compared to well-known tourist cities in Western Europe.

Daniel: Baku turned out to be a very pleasant city — with lots of interesting places and great restaurants. There are fewer tourists here than in other countries and cities, and the pace of life is more relaxed.

Correspondent: What stood out most from your trip to Azerbaijan?

Ann: As I mentioned, the friendliness of the people, the magnificent art museums I visited, and, of course, the food. I was also impressed by the local wine. The architecture, harmoniously blending old and new, is simply stunning. Now I understand why Baku is called “little Paris.” I loved how easy it is to get around on foot — the infrastructure is excellent. I would love to return.

Wulf: When we were at Highland Park in Baku, I saw the panorama of the Caspian Sea, the city, and the Flame Towers — it was incredible! And walking through the cobblestone streets of Sheki’s old town, lit by the sunset, with rays falling on the southern slopes of the Caucasus — pure beauty!

Daniel: Baku struck me as a vibrant and impressive city. The mud volcanoes near the city also left unforgettable memories.

Correspondent: Is there anything that Swedes often misunderstand or simply don’t know about Azerbaijan?

Ann: I think Swedes know very little about your country. Many asked me why I even decided to go there, mistakenly associating the place with crime and insecurity, but I felt much safer there than in Sweden.

Wulf: Many know very little about Azerbaijan and assume it’s a closed, mysterious, and hard-to-reach country. But that’s not true at all! Azerbaijan is open to tourism. People think it’s just oil fields and desert landscapes, unaware of how beautiful the nature is. I’d happily return to Azerbaijan — Guba, Khinalig, and Nakhchivan are already on my list!

Daniel: Swedes should visit a unique country like Azerbaijan, not just stick to Spain and other familiar destinations.