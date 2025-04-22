Azerbaijan to welcome chess stars at “Battle of the Champions”

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan will host chess tournament "Battle of the Champions" on April 28-30.

The tournament, co-organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, will take place at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

Azerbaijani GM Rauf Mammadov will play against Uzbek GM Rustam Kasimdzhanov. Indian chess master, FIDE world champion Viswanathan Anand announced that he will not be able to join the tournament due to health issues.

The tournament will also witness the battle between the highest rated Azerbaijani woman chess player Gunay Mammadzada vs Bulgarian chess grandmaster, world and European champion Antoaneta Stefanova.

The winner of the "Battle of the Champions" will be determined based on the total of rapid and blitz tournaments.