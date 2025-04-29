Azerbaijan unanimously accepted into circle of Hotelstars Union

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

The Hotelstars Union (HSU) has accepted Azerbaijan as a full member at its 9th General Assembly in Oslo, Norway on April 28.

According to the State Tourism Agency, Azerbaijan, by receiving full membership status, gained the opportunity to be represented in the governing structures of the Union, marking the first in the South Caucasus region.

Speaking at the assembly, Rashad Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, noted that in recent years the country has been encouraging to elevate international quality standards in the field of hotel services. He emphasized that today the certification body has already assigned star categories to 263 hotels across the country.

Noting that this year the process of star classification will cover the regions of Azerbaijan, Rashad Aliyev stressed that as part of the public-private partnership the hotels located in the regions will not be charged a certification tariff for the first year.