Azerbaijani boxer defeats Armenian rival to claim European title

Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani female boxer Amina Taghi (50kg) secured the gold medal at the EUBC European Junior Boxing Championships held in Novi Pazar, Serbia.

In the final bout, Amina Taghi triumphed over Armenia’s Amest Afrikyan with a 4:1 decision (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 27:30, 30:27), earning the top podium spot.

Other Azerbaijani female boxers also delivered strong performances. Jamila Muradli (52kg), Fidan Bakarova (63kg), and Sama Abbasova (66kg) each claimed silver medals, while Aylin Nazarova (46kg), Gular Huseynova (48kg), and Zahra Mammadova (54kg) won bronze.

The Azerbaijani women’s national team concluded the European Championships with a total of seven medals: one gold, three silver, and three bronze.

On the men’s side, Safdar Mammadzade (+80kg) advanced to the final after defeating Belarusian Kirill Zhukovsky in the semifinals. He is set to face Russia’s Bogdan Smolkin in the final bout.

Earlier in the competition, Azerbaijani male boxers Gardash Rahimov (46kg), Mahammad Rasulov (50kg), Raul Heydarli (54kg), Shahin Aslanov (60kg), and Hagverdi Hasanov (63kg) grabbed bronze medals.