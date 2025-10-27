Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler crowned world champion
Baku, October 27, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Kanan Heybatov claimed a gold medal at the U23 World Championship in Novi Sad, Serbia.
He triumphed in the 70kg weight category after prevailing over Iranian Sina Khalili in the final.
Another Azerbaijani wrestler bagged a clinched silver medal in the men`s 125 weight division.
