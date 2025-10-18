Azerbaijani judokas shine with two golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025

Baku, October 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judokas achieved a remarkable feat winning two gold medals at the Grand Prix 2025, held in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The golds were taken by Balabey Aghayev (60kg) and Ruslan Pashayev (66kg), securing the top podium spot of the tournament.

Another judoka Ahmad Yusifov earned the bronze medal in the men`s 60kg class.

After the first day of competition at the Guadalajara Grand Prix, Azerbaijan, with 2 gold and 1 bronze medals, tops the table among 33 countries.