Azerbaijani para-shooter ranks 3rd at World Cup

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani para-shooter Kamran Zeynalov won the bronze medal at the Al Ain Para Shooting World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Zeynalov secured the medal with a score of 215 points in the P1 – 10-meter air pistol event.

The para-athlete will also compete in the P4 – 50-meter and P6 – Mixed Team 10-meter air pistol events.