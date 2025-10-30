Azerbaijani para-shooter ranks 3rd at World Cup
Baku, October 30, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani para-shooter Kamran Zeynalov won the bronze medal at the Al Ain Para Shooting World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Zeynalov secured the medal with a score of 215 points in the P1 – 10-meter air pistol event.
The para-athlete will also compete in the P4 – 50-meter and P6 – Mixed Team 10-meter air pistol events.
