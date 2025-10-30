Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes shine with two more golds at international tournament

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes achieved remarkable success, claiming two more gold medals at the International Boccia Tournament among Turkic-speaking countries held in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

In the doubles event, Zaur Veysalov and Gunel Rzazade secured the top podium spot, winning first place in the BC4 category, while the trio of Nariman Pirguliyev, Orkhan Karimov, and Sona Aghayeva triumphed in the BC1 and BC2 mixed categories, defeating their Kazakh and Uzbek rivals.