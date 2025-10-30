The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Azerbaijani weightlifter claims three silvers at European Championship

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

Tehran Mammadov won three silver medals for Azerbaijan at the 2025 European Junior & U23 Championships in Durrës, Albania.

In the 65 kg category, he lifted 133 kg in the snatch and 155 kg in the clean and jerk, for a total of 288 kg.

This earned him silver in both lifts and the overall competition.

