Azerbaijani weightlifter claims three silvers at European Championship
Baku, October 30, AZERTAC
Tehran Mammadov won three silver medals for Azerbaijan at the 2025 European Junior & U23 Championships in Durrës, Albania.
In the 65 kg category, he lifted 133 kg in the snatch and 155 kg in the clean and jerk, for a total of 288 kg.
This earned him silver in both lifts and the overall competition.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Baku hosts official reception to celebrate Türkiye's national holiday
- 29.10.2025 [22:52]
SOFAZ delegation visits Saudi Arabia
- 29.10.2025 [22:24]
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Türkiye strives to contribute to dialogue and peace
- 29.10.2025 [21:38]
De Bruyne undergoes successful surgery after thigh injury taking penalty
- 29.10.2025 [21:31]
Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court and Kazakh High Judicial Council sign MoU
- 29.10.2025 [21:23]
Euronews broadcasts report on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan district
- 29.10.2025 [19:20]
Pakistan threatens to 'obliterate' Taliban after peace talks fail
- 29.10.2025 [17:39]
Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves exceed foreign debt by 16 times
- 29.10.2025 [17:07]
Azerbaijan joins international cultural festival in Brussels
- 29.10.2025 [17:02]
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter wins world bronze in China
- 29.10.2025 [16:50]
Azerbaijan joins Paris Peace Forum
- 29.10.2025 [16:39]
Indonesia, Australia conduct joint disaster response exercise
- 29.10.2025 [16:19]
Azerbaijan`s Sheki hosts First ECO Silk Road Working Group meeting
- 29.10.2025 [16:09]
Baku State University and Turkic Academy sign MoU
- 29.10.2025 [15:49]
Juventus pick Spalletti as new coach, media say
- 29.10.2025 [15:47]
Israel launches AI-powered medical assistant for children’s hospital doctors
- 29.10.2025 [15:14]
WHO organizes trainings on assistive products in Shamakhi
- 29.10.2025 [15:14]
Kazakhstan aims to boost trade and investment partnership with U.S.
- 29.10.2025 [15:00]
Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation between higher education institutions
- 29.10.2025 [14:55]
UNESCO Park to appear in Samarkand
- 29.10.2025 [14:55]
Azerbaijan, Oman discuss cooperation
- 29.10.2025 [14:13]
Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus visits Fuzuli district
- 29.10.2025 [13:39]
October 29 marks International Day of Care and Support 2025
- 29.10.2025 [12:16]
Baku hosts the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum
- 29.10.2025 [12:08]
20% of Italy's beaches may be underwater by 2050: Report
- 29.10.2025 [11:49]
Vietnam, Laos seek to step up judicial cooperation
- 29.10.2025 [11:31]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Türkiye’s Republic Day
- 29.10.2025 [11:12]
Pakistan to attend meeting of eight countries in Turkiye next week
- 29.10.2025 [11:02]
Türkiye celebrates 102nd republic anniversary with enthusiasm
- 29.10.2025 [10:59]
Oil prices decline in global markets
- 29.10.2025 [10:50]
World leaders, delegates begin arriving in Gyeongju ahead of APEC summit
- 29.10.2025 [10:47]
Azerbaijani oil price goes down by about 3% in global markets
- 29.10.2025 [10:47]
Kyrgyz parliamentary elections: Number of candidates reaches 531
- 29.10.2025 [10:43]
When loyalty fades: Inside the secret uprisings against honey bee queens
- 29.10.2025 [10:43]
Volleyball championship among servicemen kicks off
- 29.10.2025 [10:26]
Tajik Speaker of Majlisi Namoyandagon arrives in Azerbaijan
- 29.10.2025 [10:23]
President Ilham Aliyev posted on social media for Türkiye’s national holiday
- 29.10.2025 [07:31]