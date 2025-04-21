Azerbaijan’s First AI art composition “Shusha” presented in Paris

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s first artificial intelligence-based art composition titled “Shusha” was presented in Paris with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France and the organization of the Istanbul Digital Art Festival (IDAF).

Held at the Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy, the event was attended by ambassadors accredited in France, diplomats, French cultural and public figures, local community members, and journalists.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, noted that it was the first time a digital art exhibition had been hosted at the center. She emphasized that the festival is an annual international platform that brings together digital artists and artworks from around the world to celebrate the transformation of art through technology.

Ambassador Abdullayeva highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in the cultural sector, stating that such advancements provide innovative ways to deliver personalized experiences and preserve cultural heritage.

Nabat Garakhanova, Chairperson of the Mezo Digital Art Group, provided information about the exhibited compositions.

Participants then visited the exhibition, where the “Shusha” composition drew particular attention. The piece uses artificial intelligence to bring to life elements of Shusha’s rich cultural heritage—reviving traditional Azerbaijani carpets, musical fragments, and other artistic elements. The composition captures the spirit of Shusha, known as the cultural cradle of the nation, and pays tribute to the legacy of great Azerbaijani artists, composers, poets, and writers.