Azerbaijan`s Health Minister holds series of meetings in Astana

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

On the sidelines of the 5th Meeting of the Ministers of Health of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev held a series of bilateral meetings.

During a meeting with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, both sides highlighted the dynamically developing relations between their countries, emphasizing the exceptional attention and support provided by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in fostering these ties.

Minister Musayev expressed his gratitude to the staff of the Kazakh Ministry of Health, other state agencies, and the citizens of Kazakhstan for their assistance in rescuing the victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crash near Aktau on December 25th of the previous year. The flight was en route from Baku to Grozny.

The parties noted that, in addition to the development of bilateral relations, both countries enjoy successful cooperation within international platforms. Teymur Musayev conveyed his appreciation for Kazakhstan's support of initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan within the OTS framework.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani Health Minister met with Tamara Duisenova, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The meeting focused on the dynamically developing relations among OTS countries in various fields, including healthcare.

During a meeting with Kazakh Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova, discussions centered on the accreditation of medical institutions, emergency medical response, the current state of collaboration in healthcare and medical science, and potential prospects for further development.

Teymur Musayev also met with Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe. During this meeting, both parties positively assessed Azerbaijan's effective cooperation with the WHO.