Azerbaijan’s population surpasses 10.230 million

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s population increased by 5,777 or 0.1%, reaching 10,230,666 since the beginning of 2025, according to the State Statistical Committee.

Population distribution data reveals that 54.4% of residents live in urban areas, while 45.6% reside in rural villages. In terms of gender distribution, 49.8% of the population are men, and 50.2% are women.