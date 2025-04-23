Azerbaijan’s sustainable tourism strategies showcased at PATA Annual Summit 2025

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

The annual Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Summit, held in Istanbul, Türkiye on April 21-23, highlighted Azerbaijan's initiatives and strategic approaches towards promoting sustainable tourism.

The country was represented at the summit by the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

The event gathered together government officials, international organizations, and tourism experts under the central theme “Timeless Wisdom for a Sustainable Future”.

Florian Sengstschmid, Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, addressed the intergovernmental session on the themes focusing on the transformation of tourism governance mechanisms, the implementation of innovative regulatory frameworks, and sustainable development principles.

During the meetings held with international partners on the sidelines of the event, Azerbaijan shared its experience and strategic approaches towards fostering sustainable tourism, offering insights into the country’s evolving policies aimed at environmental preservation, protection of cultural heritage and community-based tourism initiatives.