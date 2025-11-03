Azerbaijan’s Victory Day celebrated with chess tournament in Rotterdam

Rotterdam, November 3, AZERTAC

A chess tournament dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Victory Day was held among children in Rotterdam.

The event was organized by the “Garabagh” Sports Club under the Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress with the support of the Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora.

The main goal of the tournament was to promote the significance of Victory Day among children, strengthen the spirit of patriotism in the younger generation, and support their intellectual development.

Azerbaijani children of various age groups living in the Benelux countries took part in the competition.

Employees of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic corps operating in the Kingdom of the Netherlands also attended the event.

Winners in different age categories received certificates, medals, and souvenirs.