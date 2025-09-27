AzerGold Chairman meets with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov has met with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov.

Ibrahimov highlighted the shared Turkic cultural heritage of the two nations, noting that bilateral relations are built on friendship, brotherhood, and mutual respect. He briefed the ambassador on AzerGold’s diversified activities, recent achievements, and strategic plans, emphasizing that the company is a leading state-owned enterprise in non-oil exports and operates with strict environmental standards. He also underlined that implementing mining projects in Central Asia is part of the company’s long-term strategy.

Ambassador Mamytkanov praised AzerGold’s achievements and expressed Kyrgyzstan’s interest in partnering with the company in the exploration and management of non-ferrous metal deposits. He noted Kyrgyzstan’s significant reserves of iron ore and other non-ferrous metals, stressing that cooperation would be mutually beneficial.

The meeting ended with discussions on mutual investment opportunities and prospects for developing a long-term strategic partnership in the mining sector.