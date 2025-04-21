Baku Book Center hosts presentation of book about Azerbaijani composer Leonid Weinstein

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

The Baku Book Center hosted the presentation of the book “Leonid Weinstein. Book-memory.”

The book is dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijani composer, teacher, Honored Artist Leonid Weinstein.

The author and designer of the book is Timur Weinstein, a member of the legendary Baku “KVN” (Guys from Baku) club.

The event was attended by famous representatives of intellectuals, public figures and members of the composer’s family.

Addressing the event, close friends of the late composer – Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director General of Russia's TASS news agency, and Yuli Gusman, the famous theater and film director, TV presenter, actor, public and political figure, shared their memories of Leonid Weinstein.