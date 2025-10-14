Baku hosts 30th Caspian Construction Week

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

The 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week has opened at the Baku Expo Center. As one of the leading industry platforms in the region’s construction sector, the event brings together several major international exhibitions: the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition – “BakuBuild”, the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh Exhibition – “Rebuild Karabakh”, the 17th International Exhibition for Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, Water Supply, Sanitary and Swimming Pool – “Aquatherm Baku”, the 4th Caspian International Plastics and Polymers Industry Exhibition – “Plastex Caspian”, as well as the 13th Caspian International Road Infrastructure and Public Transport Exhibition – “Road&Traffic.”

At the opening of the event, the address of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to participants was read out.

This year holds special significance for Caspian Construction Week, as the BakuBuild exhibition celebrates its 30th anniversary, while Rebuild Karabakh marks its 5th anniversary.

Today, the construction sector stands as one of the most dynamic and strategically important areas of Azerbaijan’s economy. Large-scale programs for the restoration of Karabakh, as well as the reconstruction and development of urban and transport infrastructure, have given this field particular significance. Over the past 30 years, Caspian Construction Week has brought together more than 6,500 companies from 58 countries and over 200,000 professional visitors, uniting major industry exhibitions, connecting sector professionals, and creating new business cooperation opportunities. The event plays a crucial role in promoting innovative technologies, implementing projects in the liberated territories, and increasing international investments. With its 30-year history, Caspian Construction Week has become a true national brand, securing its rightful place in the business calendar of international companies.

Among the institutions supporting the event are the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Baku City Executive Power, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBIA), the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), the Karabakh Revival Fund, the State Housing Construction Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MIDA), the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations. KOBIA, AZPROMO, the Karabakh Revival Fund, MIDA, and ASK are represented at the exhibition with their own stands.

The General Sponsor of the Caspian Construction Week is PMD Group, one of Azerbaijan’s leading companies in real estate development, investment, and management. The Official Bank Partner of the event is PASHA Bank, the country’s leading corporate financial institution. The Official Digital Solutions Partner of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition is AzinTelecom LLC.

This year, the exhibition covers three halls of the Baku Expo Center, bringing together 299 companies from 17 countries within the framework of Caspian Construction Week. In addition to Azerbaijan, the participating countries include Germany, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Israel, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Romania, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, the Czech Republic, and the Republic of Korea. Germany, Italy, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye are represented at the exhibition with their national pavilions, showcasing the latest innovations and products from their respective industries.

At the “BakuBuild” exhibition, companies will present construction and production equipment, flooring, interior solutions, lighting and insulation systems. In addition, ceramics and facing stones, landscaping materials, metal products, windows and doors, fitness equipment, and other products will be showcased.

At the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition, companies will present their solutions and projects in the fields of green energy, construction and building materials, agriculture, and security.

Within the framework of “Aquatherm Baku”, exhibitors will showcase pipelines and pipes, swimming pools, energy management systems, filters, fittings, air humidifiers, ventilation equipment, air heaters, heating systems, compressors, air conditioners, convectors, coolers, fans, valves, and other engineering equipment.

At the “Plastex Caspian” exhibition, participants will display modern equipment and technologies, raw materials and chemical components, as well as finished plastic products and their applications. This year, the participation of leading companies from China is expected to give a new impetus to industry development and the expansion of international cooperation.

The “Road&Traffic” specialized exhibition serves as a platform for presenting solutions in road safety and transport infrastructure. Companies will demonstrate intelligent transport systems, traffic management technologies, public transport solutions, lubricants for machinery, fuel dispensing equipment, and other related products.

This year holds special significance for the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition as it marks its first anniversary milestone. The exhibition was first organized in 2021, following the historic victory achieved by the valiant Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in the 44-day Patriotic War. At that time, the organizers decided to create a specialized platform dedicated to the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories, the strengthening of public-private partnerships, and the presentation of the most promising projects. Over the years, the exhibition has brought together around 300 local and international companies. From its very first edition, “Rebuild Karabakh” has showcased several projects related to the reconstruction and restoration of Karabakh, many of which are now being successfully implemented — including the Fuzuli International Airport and the “Smart Village” project.

In addition, with the active participation of the Karabakh Revival Fund, the exhibition hosted panel sessions defining the strategic directions of the region’s restoration efforts.

An essential part of the exhibition is its social mission. Each year, as a long-standing tradition and at the initiative of the organizers, every exhibitor contributes to the Karabakh Revival Fund through a donation in support of the ongoing restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories. Since 2021, a total of 137,772.16 AZN has been donated. This tradition has become a key element of the exhibition and will continue in the years ahead.

The “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition has become an important platform for the preservation and promotion of the region’s cultural heritage. One of the key events of the jubilee year will be the National Culinary Heritage Championship – “Karabakh Cup”, dedicated to showcasing Karabakh cuisine and promoting national culinary traditions. This project will provide an opportunity to present Karabakh’s rich culture to the international community. On the final day of the exhibition, an award ceremony for the “Karabakh Cup” individual competitions will take place. Thus, the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition combines business, social, and cultural dimensions, serving as a vital platform for knowledge exchange and the generation of new ideas aimed at the future development of Karabakh.

As in previous years, the Caspian Construction Week will feature panel discussions and sessions with the participation of leading construction experts. These sessions will focus on the implementation of innovative technologies, the establishment of new quality standards, and the reconstruction of the liberated territories. The programme includes sessions on: “Revival of Karabakh and Azerbaijan’s New Development Model”, “Supply Chain Financing”, “The activities undertaken by AZCON Holding and the state enterprises under its management within the First State Program on the Great Return”, “Quality Without Compromise: A Quality Model in Construction Materials”, “Architecture of the Future: Shaping New Trends and Innovative Approaches”, “Transport for a Green Future: Development of Public Systems and Eco-Friendly Vehicles”, “The Revival of Karabakh and Azerbaijan’s New Development Model”, “Development of Road Marking and Signage Systems in Azerbaijan”, and the conference “Smart and Green Solutions for Sustainable Development.”

Traditionally, a key part of the event will be the bilateral meetings (B2B and B2G). These meetings will provide participants with an opportunity to discuss cooperation prospects directly, expand business relations, and access new markets.

As part of the Jubilee Programme, a donation corner titled “Green Karabakh Begins with You” has been set up in the foyer of the Baku Expo Center. Visitors and participants of the exhibition can contribute to the planting of trees in Karabakh by making donations to the Karabakh Revival Fund.

In the foyer, a gallery featuring the awarded works of the 7th Baku International Architecture Competition, organized by the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, is also presented.

In addition, the exhibition will feature the “Colors of Karabakh” Graffiti Art Space, where visitors will have the opportunity to paint an artwork dedicated to the anniversary of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition.

As part of this year’s Jubilee Programme, the organizers will present special Certificates of Appreciation to companies that have demonstrated long-term commitment and mutual trust — specifically, those participating in the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition for more than four years and in the “BakuBuild” exhibition for over ten years.

As part of the event, an art exhibition featuring paintings created by members of the “Ümid Var” Inclusive Creative Community has been organized. These works will decorate the exhibition’s gala reception, during which an auction of the presented artworks will also take place.

For many years, the organizers of Caspian Construction Week have maintained the tradition of hosting special events during jubilee editions, and this year will be no exception. To mark the 30th anniversary of the event, a special programme has been prepared. The tradition of recognizing outstanding achievements in the construction field and rewarding successful graduates will also continue this year. A selected graduate from the Faculty of Architecture of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction will be presented with a special award by the organizers of the exhibition.

The Official Hotel Partner of the event is Absheron Hotel Group. The Official Hotel Partners of the autumn 2025 exhibitions include Hilton Baku, Radisson Hotel Baku, Hilton Garden Inn Baku, and Ibis Baku City. The Official Floristry Partners are Gloria Flowers and Buketeria, while the Official Tourism Partner is Greenwich Travel Club. Among other official partners are AzExpoMontage LLC and Caspian Freight Services. The Official Outdoor Advertising Partner for the autumn 2025 and 2026 exhibitions is Bilbord.al.

The organizers of the event are Iteca Caspian, Caspian Event Organisers, and their international partners — ICA Events and Caspian Event Management FZ-LLC. The Caspian Construction Week is actively supported by the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

For more information, please visit the official websites and social media pages of the exhibitions:

www.rebuildkarabakh.az, www.bakubuild.az, www.aquatherm.az, www.roadtraffic.az and www.plastex.az.