The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Baku hosts 30th Caspian Construction Week

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

The 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week has opened at the Baku Expo Center. As one of the leading industry platforms in the region’s construction sector, the event brings together several major international exhibitions: the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition – “BakuBuild”, the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh Exhibition – “Rebuild Karabakh”, the 17th International Exhibition for Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, Water Supply, Sanitary and Swimming Pool – “Aquatherm Baku”, the 4th Caspian International Plastics and Polymers Industry Exhibition – “Plastex Caspian”, as well as the 13th Caspian International Road Infrastructure and Public Transport Exhibition – “Road&Traffic.”

At the opening of the event, the address of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to participants was read out.

This year holds special significance for Caspian Construction Week, as the BakuBuild exhibition celebrates its 30th anniversary, while Rebuild Karabakh marks its 5th anniversary.

Today, the construction sector stands as one of the most dynamic and strategically important areas of Azerbaijan’s economy. Large-scale programs for the restoration of Karabakh, as well as the reconstruction and development of urban and transport infrastructure, have given this field particular significance. Over the past 30 years, Caspian Construction Week has brought together more than 6,500 companies from 58 countries and over 200,000 professional visitors, uniting major industry exhibitions, connecting sector professionals, and creating new business cooperation opportunities. The event plays a crucial role in promoting innovative technologies, implementing projects in the liberated territories, and increasing international investments. With its 30-year history, Caspian Construction Week has become a true national brand, securing its rightful place in the business calendar of international companies.

Among the institutions supporting the event are the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Baku City Executive Power, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBIA), the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), the Karabakh Revival Fund, the State Housing Construction Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MIDA), the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations. KOBIA, AZPROMO, the Karabakh Revival Fund, MIDA, and ASK are represented at the exhibition with their own stands.

The General Sponsor of the Caspian Construction Week is PMD Group, one of Azerbaijan’s leading companies in real estate development, investment, and management. The Official Bank Partner of the event is PASHA Bank, the country’s leading corporate financial institution. The Official Digital Solutions Partner of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition is AzinTelecom LLC.

This year, the exhibition covers three halls of the Baku Expo Center, bringing together 299 companies from 17 countries within the framework of Caspian Construction Week. In addition to Azerbaijan, the participating countries include Germany, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Israel, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Romania, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, the Czech Republic, and the Republic of Korea. Germany, Italy, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye are represented at the exhibition with their national pavilions, showcasing the latest innovations and products from their respective industries.

At the “BakuBuild” exhibition, companies will present construction and production equipment, flooring, interior solutions, lighting and insulation systems. In addition, ceramics and facing stones, landscaping materials, metal products, windows and doors, fitness equipment, and other products will be showcased.

At the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition, companies will present their solutions and projects in the fields of green energy, construction and building materials, agriculture, and security.

Within the framework of “Aquatherm Baku”, exhibitors will showcase pipelines and pipes, swimming pools, energy management systems, filters, fittings, air humidifiers, ventilation equipment, air heaters, heating systems, compressors, air conditioners, convectors, coolers, fans, valves, and other engineering equipment.

At the “Plastex Caspian” exhibition, participants will display modern equipment and technologies, raw materials and chemical components, as well as finished plastic products and their applications. This year, the participation of leading companies from China is expected to give a new impetus to industry development and the expansion of international cooperation.

The “Road&Traffic” specialized exhibition serves as a platform for presenting solutions in road safety and transport infrastructure. Companies will demonstrate intelligent transport systems, traffic management technologies, public transport solutions, lubricants for machinery, fuel dispensing equipment, and other related products.

This year holds special significance for the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition as it marks its first anniversary milestone. The exhibition was first organized in 2021, following the historic victory achieved by the valiant Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in the 44-day Patriotic War. At that time, the organizers decided to create a specialized platform dedicated to the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories, the strengthening of public-private partnerships, and the presentation of the most promising projects. Over the years, the exhibition has brought together around 300 local and international companies. From its very first edition, “Rebuild Karabakh” has showcased several projects related to the reconstruction and restoration of Karabakh, many of which are now being successfully implemented — including the Fuzuli International Airport and the “Smart Village” project.

In addition, with the active participation of the Karabakh Revival Fund, the exhibition hosted panel sessions defining the strategic directions of the region’s restoration efforts.

An essential part of the exhibition is its social mission. Each year, as a long-standing tradition and at the initiative of the organizers, every exhibitor contributes to the Karabakh Revival Fund through a donation in support of the ongoing restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories. Since 2021, a total of 137,772.16 AZN has been donated. This tradition has become a key element of the exhibition and will continue in the years ahead.

The “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition has become an important platform for the preservation and promotion of the region’s cultural heritage. One of the key events of the jubilee year will be the National Culinary Heritage Championship – “Karabakh Cup”, dedicated to showcasing Karabakh cuisine and promoting national culinary traditions. This project will provide an opportunity to present Karabakh’s rich culture to the international community. On the final day of the exhibition, an award ceremony for the “Karabakh Cup” individual competitions will take place. Thus, the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition combines business, social, and cultural dimensions, serving as a vital platform for knowledge exchange and the generation of new ideas aimed at the future development of Karabakh.

As in previous years, the Caspian Construction Week will feature panel discussions and sessions with the participation of leading construction experts. These sessions will focus on the implementation of innovative technologies, the establishment of new quality standards, and the reconstruction of the liberated territories. The programme includes sessions on: “Revival of Karabakh and Azerbaijan’s New Development Model”, “Supply Chain Financing”, “The activities undertaken by AZCON Holding and the state enterprises under its management within the First State Program on the Great Return”, “Quality Without Compromise: A Quality Model in Construction Materials”, “Architecture of the Future: Shaping New Trends and Innovative Approaches”, “Transport for a Green Future: Development of Public Systems and Eco-Friendly Vehicles”, “The Revival of Karabakh and Azerbaijan’s New Development Model”, “Development of Road Marking and Signage Systems in Azerbaijan”, and the conference “Smart and Green Solutions for Sustainable Development.”

Traditionally, a key part of the event will be the bilateral meetings (B2B and B2G). These meetings will provide participants with an opportunity to discuss cooperation prospects directly, expand business relations, and access new markets.

As part of the Jubilee Programme, a donation corner titled “Green Karabakh Begins with You” has been set up in the foyer of the Baku Expo Center. Visitors and participants of the exhibition can contribute to the planting of trees in Karabakh by making donations to the Karabakh Revival Fund.

In the foyer, a gallery featuring the awarded works of the 7th Baku International Architecture Competition, organized by the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, is also presented.

In addition, the exhibition will feature the “Colors of Karabakh” Graffiti Art Space, where visitors will have the opportunity to paint an artwork dedicated to the anniversary of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition.

As part of this year’s Jubilee Programme, the organizers will present special Certificates of Appreciation to companies that have demonstrated long-term commitment and mutual trust — specifically, those participating in the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition for more than four years and in the “BakuBuild” exhibition for over ten years.

As part of the event, an art exhibition featuring paintings created by members of the “Ümid Var” Inclusive Creative Community has been organized. These works will decorate the exhibition’s gala reception, during which an auction of the presented artworks will also take place.

For many years, the organizers of Caspian Construction Week have maintained the tradition of hosting special events during jubilee editions, and this year will be no exception. To mark the 30th anniversary of the event, a special programme has been prepared. The tradition of recognizing outstanding achievements in the construction field and rewarding successful graduates will also continue this year. A selected graduate from the Faculty of Architecture of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction will be presented with a special award by the organizers of the exhibition.

The Official Hotel Partner of the event is Absheron Hotel Group. The Official Hotel Partners of the autumn 2025 exhibitions include Hilton Baku, Radisson Hotel Baku, Hilton Garden Inn Baku, and Ibis Baku City. The Official Floristry Partners are Gloria Flowers and Buketeria, while the Official Tourism Partner is Greenwich Travel Club. Among other official partners are AzExpoMontage LLC and Caspian Freight Services. The Official Outdoor Advertising Partner for the autumn 2025 and 2026 exhibitions is Bilbord.al.

The organizers of the event are Iteca Caspian, Caspian Event Organisers, and their international partners — ICA Events and Caspian Event Management FZ-LLC. The Caspian Construction Week is actively supported by the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

For more information, please visit the official websites and social media pages of the exhibitions:

www.rebuildkarabakh.az, www.bakubuild.az, www.aquatherm.azwww.roadtraffic.az and www.plastex.az.

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azeri Light oil price sees slight decline in global markets
  • 14.10.2025 [10:54]

Azeri Light oil price sees slight decline in global markets

Oil prices decline in global markets
  • 14.10.2025 [10:38]

Oil prices decline in global markets

Azerbaijan’s Central Bank delegation to attend 2025 World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings
  • 13.10.2025 [17:42]

Azerbaijan’s Central Bank delegation to attend 2025 World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings

Baku hosts trilateral Azerbaijan–Russia–Iran meeting on transport, energy and customs cooperation
  • 13.10.2025 [16:54]

Baku hosts trilateral Azerbaijan–Russia–Iran meeting on transport, energy and customs cooperation

® Bakcell organizes trip to Karabakh for media representatives
  • 13.10.2025 [16:08]

® Bakcell organizes trip to Karabakh for media representatives

Azerbaijan’s GDP grows by 1.3 percent in first nine months of 2025
  • 13.10.2025 [15:45]

Azerbaijan’s GDP grows by 1.3 percent in first nine months of 2025

AzerGold CJSC delegation undertakes business trip to Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan
  • 13.10.2025 [15:18]

AzerGold CJSC delegation undertakes business trip to Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan

Iran proposes full digitization of freight documentation along North-South Corridor
  • 13.10.2025 [14:13]

Iran proposes full digitization of freight documentation along North-South Corridor

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Cargo volumes to rise via North-South International Transport Corridor
  • 13.10.2025 [14:11]

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Cargo volumes to rise via North-South International Transport Corridor

Expert: Azerbaijan emerged as leader in climate diplomacy

  • [13:23]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice, Chief Justice of Supreme Court, and Chairman of Judges Union honored with International Association of Judges medal

  • [13:03]

SpaceX completes 11th Starship test before debuting upgraded prototype

  • [13:00]

Communiqué adopted at Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran trilateral meeting

  • [12:52]

Trade, debt and investment at the heart of upcoming UN meeting, as global unpredictability hits people’s livelihoods

  • [12:49]

Explosion during farmhouse eviction kills 3, injures 13 in northeastern Italy

  • [12:32]

Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage highlighted in Sofia

  • [12:30]

Kazakhstan increases its oil and gas production

  • [12:30]

Baku hosts 30th Caspian Construction Week

  • [12:20]

Mukhtar Babayev: COP29 laid groundwork for the implementation of Global Stocktake

  • [12:17]

President of Pakistan receives Azerbaijani and Turkish parliament speakers

  • [12:12]

President: It is gratifying to see the growing significance of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

  • [11:55]

President of Azerbaijan: Karabakh is evolving as a 21st-century area of sustainable development

  • [11:47]

Azerbaijan men’s team takes lead at European Chess Championship in Georgia

  • [11:45]

Pakistan urges Taliban regime to form inclusive, representative government in Afghanistan

  • [11:28]

Sofia–Brussels flights cancelled on Tuesday due to strike

  • [11:25]

Azerbaijani Army conducts comprehensive measures to transfer to autumn-winter operation mode

  • [11:23]

To the participants of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – “Rebuild Karabakh”

  • [11:18]

Azerbaijani judokas conclude Lima Grand Prix with seven medals

  • [11:14]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate

  • [11:08]

Azeri Light oil price sees slight decline in global markets

  • [10:54]

Baku hosts international conference on "Relations between the judiciary and the other two powers of the state”

  • [10:48]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [10:38]

Welcoming continued implementation of ceasefire in Gaza, Secretary-General says

  • [00:18]

Egypt to host Gaza reconstruction conference, El-Sisi says

  • 13.10.2025 [23:58]

Trump highlights resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict at Middle East Peace Summit

  • 13.10.2025 [23:30]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in Middle East Peace Summit VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in Middle East Peace Summit VIDEO

Trump thanks Turkish President Erdogan for help in brokering Gaza ceasefire

  • 13.10.2025 [21:20]

Trump ‘only one’ capable of achieving peace in region, says Egyptian president

  • 13.10.2025 [21:13]

Heydar Aliyev Center hosts opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture Days

  • 13.10.2025 [21:10]
Orders issued by Armenian armed forces’ leadership regarding missile strike on residential areas of Azerbaijan disclosed  - COURT VIDEO

Orders issued by Armenian armed forces’ leadership regarding missile strike on residential areas of Azerbaijan disclosed  - COURT VIDEO

Coordination assembly of "Unity-2025" joint exercise held, Defense Ministry

  • 13.10.2025 [19:44]

Azerbaijani, Iranian deputy prime ministers explore topical issues on cooperation agenda

  • 13.10.2025 [19:36]

New Wi-Fi tech can accurately identify individuals without devices, warn scientists

  • 13.10.2025 [19:14]

Trump arrives in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh to attend Gaza peace summit

  • 13.10.2025 [19:09]

Islamabad hosts 3rd trilateral meeting of speakers of Azerbaijani, Pakistani and Turkish parliaments

  • 13.10.2025 [18:53]

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan explore enhancing cultural cooperation

  • 13.10.2025 [18:29]

Injured Barcelona star Olmo major doubt for Clásico

  • 13.10.2025 [18:15]

Trump thanks Arab and Muslim nations for supporting the safe rebuilding of Gaza

  • 13.10.2025 [17:57]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office meets with UN Secretary-General in New York

  • 13.10.2025 [17:47]

Azerbaijan’s Central Bank delegation to attend 2025 World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings

  • 13.10.2025 [17:42]

Baku hosts meeting between Azerbaijani and Russian deputy prime ministers

  • 13.10.2025 [17:30]

GBA products named Time’s best inventions of 2025

  • 13.10.2025 [17:18]

“ASAN Khidmet” delegation participates in experience exchange program in UAE

  • 13.10.2025 [17:05]

Osaka Expo wraps up with closing ceremony

  • 13.10.2025 [16:55]

Baku hosts trilateral Azerbaijan–Russia–Iran meeting on transport, energy and customs cooperation

  • 13.10.2025 [16:54]

Speaker of Milli Majlis: Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye have always stood by each other

  • 13.10.2025 [16:46]

OIC extends condolences to Qatar over deaths of Amiri Diwan members in Sharm el-Sheikh

  • 13.10.2025 [16:43]

Azerbaijani tea traditions showcased in Tallinn

  • 13.10.2025 [16:31]

Images of orders issued by Armenian armed forces to implement in formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories presented in court

  • 13.10.2025 [16:15]

® Bakcell organizes trip to Karabakh for media representatives

  • 13.10.2025 [16:08]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Zangezur Corridor will become a vital transport link in Eurasia

  • 13.10.2025 [15:53]

Azerbaijan’s GDP grows by 1.3 percent in first nine months of 2025

  • 13.10.2025 [15:45]

AzerGold CJSC delegation undertakes business trip to Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan

  • 13.10.2025 [15:18]

Azerbaijan joins Turkic music festival in Kazakhstan

  • 13.10.2025 [15:10]

Azerbaijani delegation attends 71st Annual Session of NATO Parliamentary Assembly

  • 13.10.2025 [15:00]

Bulgarian News Agency's network enables comprehensive coverage of all Bulgarian municipalities, says Director General

  • 13.10.2025 [14:59]

Azerbaijan’s Cultural Center in Rome hosts LUISS Political Science Students

  • 13.10.2025 [14:55]

Pakistan to regulate presence of Afghan nationals in line with international norms: Foreign Ministry

  • 13.10.2025 [14:48]

Iran proposes full digitization of freight documentation along North-South Corridor

  • 13.10.2025 [14:13]

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Cargo volumes to rise via North-South International Transport Corridor

  • 13.10.2025 [14:11]

Shafag solar project progressing on schedule

  • 13.10.2025 [13:57]

Current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–EU relations discussed in Barcelona

  • 13.10.2025 [13:53]

October 13 marks International Day for Disaster Reduction

  • 13.10.2025 [13:20]

Gold, silver hit record highs as Trump threatens fresh China tariffs

  • 13.10.2025 [13:19]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims' Board, U.S. officials discuss peace and interfaith dialogue in South Caucasus

  • 13.10.2025 [13:18]

President Ilham Aliyev honors Azerbaijan’s railway workers

  • 13.10.2025 [13:17]

FIFA U20 World Cup: Spain and US eliminated as France and Argentina reach semi-finals

  • 13.10.2025 [13:15]

® Kapital Bank receives the “Great Place to Work” certification for the third time

  • 13.10.2025 [13:06]

® Azercell’s cybersecurity team achieves great success at CIDC 2025 – Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge!

  • 13.10.2025 [13:01]

Ex-Korean president Yoon absent from insurrection trial for 14th consecutive session

  • 13.10.2025 [13:01]

Azerbaijan men’s team defeats Hungary on Day 7 of European Team Chess Championship

  • 13.10.2025 [12:59]

® “AzInTelecom” participates in “CIDC-2025” Cybersecurity Conference

  • 13.10.2025 [12:57]

Climate tipping points are being crossed, scientists warn ahead of COP30

  • 13.10.2025 [12:23]

Deputy Prime Minister: Azerbaijan to complete construction of Horadiz-Aghband highway and railway by next year

  • 13.10.2025 [12:21]

Azerbaijan’s Electronic Security Service, Cybersecurity Center of Uzbekistan ink MoU in Tashkent

  • 13.10.2025 [12:07]

EU supports water sector reforms in Kyrgyzstan

  • 13.10.2025 [12:02]

Saudi Arabia hosts Uzbekistan Culture Days

  • 13.10.2025 [11:55]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister to attend Peace Summit at invitation of Egyptian and U.S. Presidents

  • 13.10.2025 [11:52]

Azerbaijan`s Victory Day and Uzeyir Hajibeyli`s 140th anniversary celebrated in Copenhagen

  • 13.10.2025 [11:41]

Kazakhstan wins EXPO 2025 Osaka Theme Development nomination

  • 13.10.2025 [11:30]

AZAL continues fleet renewal: second new Airbus A320neo arrives in Baku this year

  • 13.10.2025 [11:29]

ANAMA: 177 mines and 1584 UXOs neutralized last week

  • 13.10.2025 [11:18]

Another Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze at Lima Grand Prix 2025

  • 13.10.2025 [10:56]

Death toll from Mexico flooding rises to 44, dozens more missing

  • 13.10.2025 [10:42]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 13.10.2025 [10:40]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament pays working visit to Pakistan

  • 13.10.2025 [10:33]

China advances women empowerment, pushes for global progress

  • 13.10.2025 [10:24]

67th Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges kicks off in Baku

  • 12.10.2025 [23:45]

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade meets with Rabbi Arthur Schneier in New York

  • 12.10.2025 [23:20]

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

  • 12.10.2025 [22:36]

Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court Chief Justice: Cooperation must become the very foundation of global justice

  • 12.10.2025 [19:34]

President of Azerbaijan: Today, International Association of Judges also serves as a space for international dialogue and cooperation

  • 12.10.2025 [19:22]

President Ilham Aliyev: Challenges of modern era require judicial systems to continuously adapt and embrace innovative approaches

  • 12.10.2025 [19:15]

Azerbaijani President: The establishment of a rule-of-law state remains a strategic priority of our national policy

  • 12.10.2025 [19:09]

To the participants of the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges

  • 12.10.2025 [18:54]

Algerian, Tunisian and Mauritanian media outlets post article about prominent orientalist Aida Imanguliyeva

  • 12.10.2025 [18:22]
President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Egypt for working visit VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Egypt for working visit VIDEO

Turkish, Syrian officials hold security talks in Ankara

  • 12.10.2025 [17:01]

Movie about mountaineer Elmira Aslanova’s achievement wins international sports film festival

  • 12.10.2025 [16:08]