Baku hosts 4th Agribusiness Development Forum

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

The 4th Agribusiness Development Forum was held in Baku on Friday.

The event was organized by the Agro Credit and Development Agency under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture, and supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The forum aimed to implement an innovative financing mechanism for further development of agribusiness, as well as promoting the green subsidies, and enhancing the private-public dialogue.

In his opening remarks, Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, highlighted the implementation of consistent and purposeful policy under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev aimed at diversification of Azerbaijani economy, as well as regional and agricultural development.

Speaking at the event, Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the Azerbaijani President on Climate Issues, described Azerbaijan’s hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – the highest platform for climate discussions – as a manifestation of trust placed in the country and its successful partnerships with international organizations.

Nabil Gangi, FAO Deputy Representative for Europe and Central Asia, talked about the global factors impacting the agriculture, food and water security, as well as the ways for ensuring sustainable agriculture development.

The forum also saw the screening of video, highlighting the achievements within the 80th anniversary of FAO and the organization’s collaboration with Azerbaijan.

The event also featured panel sessions and roundtable discussions on key tendencies, challenges and opportunities in the agribusiness sector, as well as improving the subsidy mechanism for developing agribusiness.